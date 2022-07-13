Brand Buzz & Glad to Launch Glad for Kids Line

Kid-Favorite Character Designs Make Mealtime Fun with Kid-Friendly Tableware

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Buzz CP has announced the launch of a family-friendly line of Glad products on GladforKids.com – an interactive website where parents can purchase Glad™ tableware designed specifically for kids.

In 2019, Brand Buzz and Glad launched a Glad for Kids line of paper products to provide mess-free and easy clean-up solutions for families. The Glad for Kids portfolio includes paper products like plates, bowls, cups, snack bowls with lids, straws, and more. What began with four lively prints — Sharks, Rocket Ships, Dinosaurs, and Unicorns — has since expanded into licensed partnerships featuring several well-known children's brands, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol®, PJ Masks, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, and L.O.L. Surprise™.

The brand launched GladforKids.com to showcase the full line of products, as well as fun downloadable coloring pages with activity pages for parents.

Rory Wehrlie, director, Office of Strategic Alliances, Clorox, adds, "We're excited to collaborate with Brand Buzz on a family-friendly line of Glad® products and on a GladforKids.com website. As a health and wellness company, Clorox is committed to providing sustainable and family friendly products."

Glad and Clorox have been the go-to brands when it comes to conveniently containing everything from meals to messes. The Glad™ line of tableware products meet a family's needs for daily dining, parties, storage, and meals on-the-go.

"We are excited to showcase the Glad for Kids products on the new site, where parents can engage with the brand, get new product updates and be a one-stop-shop for all their tabletop needs," said Brand Buzz director of product development, Ashley Chase. "We're hoping these character-inspired products help make mealtime a little less messy and a little more fun for kids and parents alike."

Glad for Kids products are currently sold on Amazon. Contact info@brandbuzzcp.com for additional information.

