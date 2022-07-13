Connect America Partners with Euclid RCM to Provide Medical Billing Solutions to Connect America's Rapidly Growing Government Payer Business

IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Revenue Cycle Management, powered by Medical Software Solutions, Inc. (MSS) announced today a partnership with Connect America LLC, the nationally recognized innovator in connective care technology for seniors and vulnerable populations.

In response to their escalating demand and growth, the Connect America team proactively sought a partner with a fully developed, rapid-to-implement medical billing solution to meet the needs of its Medicaid and Medicare payer segments.

"Connect America continually seeks to combine innovative technologies with our leading solutions and services to transform care delivery. Our partnership with Euclid RCM is reflective of our unrelenting drive to provide added value to our customers through operational excellence at every step in the process," said Janet Dillione, CEO, Connect America.

"MSS is pleased to partner with the Connect America team to support best practices in its claims and billing processes through our superior platform design and capabilities, which will also create benefits for Connect America customers," said Brad Alexander, senior national sales director, MSS.

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. Their AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

About Euclid RCM

Euclid Revenue Cycle Management ( Euclid RCM ) offers world-class functionality, unparalleled user support, outstanding reporting capabilities and operational analytics to help you optimize claims and billing processes. Euclid is a fully integrated and cloud-based Medical Billing and Clearinghouse Platform that stretches across multiple specialties, platforms and services.

In addition to Medical Billing companies, Euclid's state-of-the-art Practice Management technology delivers efficiencies, speed and flexibility to meet the needs of Physician Groups, Hospitals and Health Systems. Euclid's boutique customer support further helps customers increase collections rates, while decreasing denials and A/R balances. For more information, please visit Euclid RCM.

