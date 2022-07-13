The Municipality of Milan Uses Appian to Automate and Digitize Citizen Services

The Appian Low-Code Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives in Italy

MILAN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announces that the Municipality of Milan has deployed the Appian Low-Code Platform to automate and digitize key processes as part of a broader plan to transform citizen experience and innovate service delivery. As the second-largest region by population in Italy, the Municipality of Milan serves more than one million inhabitants and is considered a leader in innovation and excellence for Italy.

Led by Intellera Consulting and developed in less than two months, Municipality's first Appian application manages the end-to-end process of obtaining parking passes and disabled permits for residents and visitors. The goal is to accelerate and improve the experience of a vital service for the citizens in Milan, a densely populated area with about 2,000 residents per kilometer.

The new digital process enables citizens to initiate online requests by going through the registration process then uploading required documentation through the Elixform platform. Once the digital form is submitted, public administrators process complete applications with a few simple steps guided by the Appian application, including identification and document verification, creation, and delivery of the pass.

"The project started with a single application, but we extended the scope to other areas in just a few months. The technical leads in the Municipality of Milan were impressed by the speed of solution delivery on the Appian Low-Code Platform and became internal champions," said Ivan Epicarmo Sessa, Head of the IT Strategy & Governance Competence Center at Intellera Consulting . "Appian is an important technology within the application portfolio that enables a new leap forward and more agility to continue on the digitization path of the Municipality."

The management of parking passes is one of several new systems to improve different citizen services. The digital transformation program for the Municipality includes identifying and creating an accelerated path to digitizing and rationalizing processes in different areas, including:

Providing a self-service online job training portal for citizens, including education grant applications for eligible citizens, certificate accreditation, and class allocation.

Streamlining urban planning and public works permission processes for citizens to request for construction permits, developers to submit redevelopment proposals, and construction companies to get work permissions.

Modernizing the technology infrastructure and systems supports the Municipality's ambition to transform through the use of innovative technologies, one of the main recovery strategies in the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"We are very proud to provide the technology to help the Municipality of Milan improve and modernize its services to citizens. Technology is a key driver for improving citizen services and we are honored to work with another local public administration in Italy," said Silvia Fossati, Area Vice President of Southern Europe at Appian. "In the last few years, the Italian government has made digitization a priority and the Appian Low-Code Platform continues to be an invaluable technology enabler in speeding project implementation for businesses and the public administrations."

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' business by discovering, designing and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is considered open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

