UPHEALTH AND PARSLEY HEALTH PARTNER TO BRIDGE DISPARITIES IN HEALTHCARE BY PROVIDING MARTTI™ TELEINTERPRETATION SERVICES ORGANIZATION-WIDE

Top languages at Parsley Health include Spanish, French, Korean, American Sign Language

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) and Parsley Health announced a partnership to provide remote language interpretation services to Parsley patients via Martti™ by UpHealth. Martti™ is an interpretation service that includes language access and is also interoperable with electronic health records (EHR) and other telehealth platforms to put patients and care teams in touch 24/7 with certified and qualified medical interpreters trained in more than 250 languages, including American Sign Language. The top languages interpreted at Parsley Health include Spanish, French, Korean and American Sign Language.

Parsley Health, the nation's leading holistic primary care practice, is designed to serve the complex health needs of women and families. Parsley Health's unique clinical model blends functional medicine with conventional primary care to address the root cause of chronic conditions – creating personalized, holistic care plans that put food, lifestyle and proactive diagnostic testing on the prescription pad alongside medication. By offering a comprehensive, holistic approach, Parsley Health is able to improve or resolve symptoms for more than 85% of patients in the first year of care, while also significantly reducing prescription drug usage and referrals to specialists.

"Bringing teleinterpretation into patient interactions, on demand, is a game-changer. Our care teams can now clearly and effectively communicate with patients of all backgrounds and cultures to better serve the whole person and get to the root of each individual's health needs," said Darcy McConnell, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Parsley Health. "Interpretation by Martti™ further personalizes our patient care, allowing patients and their loved ones to be heard and understood in the languages they prefer."

Martti™ integrates with the existing Parsley Health telehealth platform to enable teleinterpretation in each patient encounter, incorporating seamless language access embedded in the providers' workflow. The service supports both in-person and telehealth encounters, with 250+ languages interpreted by 100% medically certified interpreters.

"Our partnership with Parsley Health brings best-in-class language access via Martti™ telehealth to support our shared mission of whole-person health and bridges disparities in healthcare," said Andy Panos, executive vice president of U.S. Telehealth at UpHealth. "We're proud to partner with Parsley Health to enhance communication as a diagnostic tool, empowering care teams to meet their patients where they are with the care they need, both online and in person."

Overall Martti™ teleinterpretation satisfaction among providers sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars. For more information about Martti™, please visit https://uphealthinc.com/martti.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability , access , quality , outcomes , and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

About Parsley

Parsley Health is the nation's leading holistic primary care practice, designed to serve the complex health needs of women and families, while also driving exceptional health outcomes and cost savings. Parsley's unique clinical model blends functional medicine with conventional primary care to address the root cause of chronic conditions – creating personalized, holistic care plans that put food, lifestyle, and proactive diagnostic testing on the prescription pad alongside medication. Parsley is available nationwide via telemedicine and has locations in NYC and LA. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com.

