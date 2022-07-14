Children's Cancer Foundation receives $100,000 in donations in 4 hours as a result of Sports Card Company Backyard Breaks

The Florida-Based Sports Card Company that's changing lives one stream at a time

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backyard Breaks , a live-streaming company that sells sports cards and memorabilia, raised $100,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand in just a few hours during their live-stream. Alex's Lemonade Stand was created by a 4-year old in 2000 that was diagnosed with cancer herself. In just four years, Alex raised $1 million for herself and other children suffering from Pediatric Cancer. Backyard Breaks recently partnered with Central Valley Cards and Alex's Lemonade Stand to run a charity stream in her honor.

Since being founded, the company has grown significantly within the competitive world of sports cards, which has seen explosive growth in the past couple of years. During these times, Backyard Breaks has used their platform to promote what matters to them the most - giving back to their community.

In April 2022, Backyard Breaks hosted their first Charity Stream for Autism Awareness. In just a few short hours live-streaming, the company was able to raise $46,000 for Autism Speaks, a foundation that sponsors autism research.

More recently, Backyard Breaks hosted a Charity Livestream on June 29, 2022. The company teamed up with Alex's Lemonade Stand, a Pediatric Cancer Foundation, in order to raise money for Pediatric Cancer Research. By the end of the night, they raised over $100,000 for the foundation.

The donation will go towards Pediatric Cancer Research, in addition to supporting families that are affected by pediatric cancer. Alex's Lemonade Stand covers the family's costs associated with traveling the country in order to find a cure for their beloved children.

Backyard Breaks has shown how powerful Charity Livestreams can be. The company plans to organize a Charity Stream once a month in order to continue giving back to the community after seeing such great success with the first two live-streams.

Founded in 2021, Backyard Breaks has quickly become the largest sports card seller in the United States. Their live-streams have taken a departure from the traditional way of selling sports cards, integrating a strong focus on entertainment and giving back to the community. This unconventional approach to selling sports cards has helped Backyard Breaks build a strong community of loyal customers and fans.

