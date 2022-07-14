DivInc Houston Launches Inaugural Women in Tech Accelerator with Title Sponsor SheSpace

The accelerator program supports early stage women founders working in any industry.

HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the premier startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of its first Women in Tech Accelerator made possible through Houston title sponsor, SheSpace.

DivInc's Fall 2022 Women in Tech Accelerator fueled by SheSpace supports women-led startups approaching industry challenges in innovative ways. The program is designed to address the challenges unique to female founders, including dependent care, in addition to providing the access to capital, mentors/advisors, and networks that DivInc programming is known for.

"Women-led companies are vastly underfunded by venture capital. This is a huge inequity, but it is also a huge missed opportunity for the VC community. Private technology companies led by women are more capital-efficient, achieving 35% higher ROI, and, when venture-backed, 12% higher revenue than startups run by men, according to the Kauffman Foundation," said Preston L. James II, DivInc Co-Founder and CEO. "DivInc is dedicated to creating the spaces and providing the resources women founders need to thrive. It's good for women founders and for the ecosystem as a whole."

DivInc's collaboration with SheSpace and women leaders in the Houston area will be the key to the long term success of this accelerator program and its founders.

"SheSpace leapt at the chance to partner with DivInc's Women in Tech Accelerator as women tenaciously look for responses to the systemic and unfortunate track record of underfunded women entrepreneurs and founders. No meaningful change can occur unless the people who are affected are part of the solution. Now is time to give the abundance of women with talent and potential surrounding us a head start in the founder ecosystem. This needs to be done by women who have already navigated it" said Stephanie Tsuru, Founder of SheSpace." "SheSpace is where forward-thinking females gather to embrace the power, persistence, and passion of working women. It is time to widen our net, and this accelerator is a good place to start."

Throughout the accelerator, SheSpace will work with the DivInc team on programming and thought leadership initiatives.

In total, 10 companies will be accepted to the 12-week program which will run from September through December 2022 and will be hosted at SheSpace and The Ion. Upon completion of the program, each participating company will receive $10,000 non-dilutive seed funding provided by SheSpace.

The Fall 2022 Women in Tech Accelerator fueled by SheSpace is also supported by Houston premier partners, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Verizon, The Ion, and Mercury.

Learn more at www.divinc.org/women-in-tech

About DivInc:

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies. Founded in Austin in 2016, DivInc has supported 87 companies and over 100 founders. Learn more at www.divinc.org .

About SheSpace

SheSpace is Houston's premier female-focused co-working space. Their mission is to create clear pathways for bold, unapologetic women to accomplish both professional and personal goals while surrounded by like-minded women. SheSpace provides physical space such as offices, work desks, meeting rooms and event spaces so women can focus on productivity and success while minimizing stress and wasted time. But what makes SheSpace unique is the supportive, inclusive culture and educational programming. Their focus is providing an incomparable, inspirational work, meeting, educational and networking experience in a place built for women by women. Learn more at www.shespacehtx.com .

