The Future of Work is Here for Chief Audit Executives, According to Protiviti's "Internal Auditing Around the World" Report

Interviews with global CAEs show organizations driving change in the internal audit function and looking to attract and retain top talent

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 18th edition of its Internal Auditing Around the World® profile series, global consulting firm Protiviti shares insights from its interviews with chief audit executives (CAEs) from some of the world's well-known companies about what they have learned from the pandemic and what the future of the internal audit profession looks like now. The report underscores the growing importance of the internal audit function to the business during a time of intense disruption and highlights the innovative ways in which many companies are developing the role of the internal audit professional.

The companies profiled in the 2022 edition of the study, titled "The Future of Work is Here," represent a mix of countries and industries and include AstraZeneca, Bacardi, Commerzbank AG, CononoPhillips, DKSH, Ooredoo, SoFi and Zimmer Biomet. The Protiviti study is available for complimentary download here.

"The internal audit leaders featured in our report are seeing their teams and the businesses they support emerge from the pandemic stronger and more agile than before," said Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's global internal audit and financial advisory practice. "They have used the disruption to drive positive change and help start to shape the internal audit workforce of the future, and are now looking for highly skilled, digitally savvy, data-oriented professionals to take on a range of challenging internal audit roles. We have been saying for many years that the future internal auditor will play a meaningful role in supporting the business across all critical functions and initiatives. As our report makes clear, the future is here now."

The experiences of nine corporate internal audit leaders are presented as case studies in Protiviti's report. To access a complimentary copy and view past editions of Internal Auditing Around the World, please visit here.

