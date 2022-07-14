ThirdEye Gen Inc's Nick Cherukuri accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class Technology Executives.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye's CEO Nick Cherukuri, whose company is an industry leader in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

ThirdEye's platform has end users ranging from the US Military to major hospitals. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Nick Cherukuri was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Nick Cherukuri into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Finally, ThirdEye will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team. The ThirdEye RemoteEye software platform is an industry leading AR/AI platform cross compatible on smart glasses, tablets, phones and web. The platform is being used in over a dozen countries by hundreds of users with millions in savings.

"It is very exciting to join the Forbes technology council and share our experience in AR/AI as well as interact with other leading technology members worldwide," said Mr. Nick Cherukuri.

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of products in the AI/AR. ThirdEye creates apps ranging from games/entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. AI/AR has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future. ThirdEye's team history is over 20 years of advanced technology development for the United States Government.

