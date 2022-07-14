Unison and VisibleThread Announce Preferred Partnership to Streamline GovCon Contract Management

DULLES, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of contract management software and insight to government contractors and federal agencies, today announced its Preferred Partnership with VisibleThread.

Together, Unison's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software for leading prime contractors and VisibleThread's natural language processing and artificial intelligence capabilities provide rapid and powerful insight to contracts professionals.

"Government contractors don't want to choose between compliance and low wrap rates. Our CLM software—now working with VisibleThread's capabilities—enables our customers to have both," said Paul Edelmann, Unison's General Manager of Commerce, Commercial, and Content.

"VisibleThread is uniquely able to extract contractual terms, discover inconsistent requirements, and delineate responsibilities for managing risks. Partnering with Unison allows contracts professionals to streamline this important work within the overall contract lifecycle that Unison CLM manages," said Fergal McGovern, CEO of VisibleThread.

GovCon contracts professionals using Unison CLM and VisibleThread can now instantly extract, archive, and search terms in award documents—and easily manage FAR/DFARS, compliance, security, and other material risks.

About VisibleThread

VisibleThread is a language analysis platform that improves the efficiency, clarity and compliance of complex documentation, including RFPs, contracts and mission-critical business writing with quantifiable metrics.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in leading prime contractors, all cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs. For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its software and insight-generating products to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in New Jersey, London, Munich, and Paris.

