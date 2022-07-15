Randall Reilly Clients See 60% Increase in Hires with New RPO Team, Spearheaded by Emily Gordon

New offering of strategic recruiting process management provides growth for clients.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall Reilly announces the launch of Randall Reilly Partners , a new division dedicated to recruiting process outsourcing, strategic consulting, and training services. In the fall of 2021, the company took the first step toward this strategy: hiring seasoned talent acquisition executive Emily Gordon as the senior vice president of Randall Reilly Partners. Gordon provides unparalleled experience in talent acquisition strategy and execution across aerospace, tech, and more for global customers. In her career working at the industry's top RPO and talent sourcing agencies, she has amassed a set of innovative tools, processes and models, delivering more than 10,000 annual hires.

Emily Gordon, SVP (PRNewswire)

Scott Miller, EVP and GM of Randall Reilly's Talent Intelligence division, said "I knew Emily Gordon was the right person to launch RPO for Randall Reilly when I saw the level of service she provides our clients. She is always dedicated to the best interests of her clients and their candidates."

Randall Reilly Partners focuses on increasing operational efficiency through the unique combination of proprietary data and processes. "I think the unique thing about our people is that we focus on humanizing the process while gaining efficiencies with tech and tools," said SVP Emily Gordon. "That is why Randall Reilly was so appealing. They have the tech, tools and data and just needed the right team, and we are building that together with faster growth than we expected." Initial client partnerships have already resulted in 60% increase in monthly hires.

The Partners team was specifically composed to take on the increasingly complex talent acquisition market we are in today. Our core industries, transportation and logistics, construction, and agriculture, are vital to the economy and face extreme challenges in hiring and retaining a qualified workforce, often limiting the ability of companies to expand their businesses.

"We realized we were uniquely positioned to solve the challenge of bringing truly strategic RPO to our industries," said Matt Reilly, CEO and president. "Our industry depth, technology and people transform talent acquisition from a growth limiter to a growth driver."

About Randall Reilly

Randall Reilly is the growth platform for vital industries. We deliver unique data and insights that align the buyers and sellers who drive the nation's economy. We help clients create and grow better relationships with their customers, gain better insights on market and buyer behaviors and deliver better results in top-line growth, both right away and ongoing. Visit randallreilly.com for more information.

