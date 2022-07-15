Smart Charge America Signs Exclusive Texas Rights from Amazon

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Charge America, the first exclusively focused electric vehicle (EV) charging installation company in the United States, has officially become the exclusive installer in Texas for Amazon.

During the terms of the agreement, which began June 7, 2022, every Texas customer that purchases an EV charging station from Amazon will be referred to Smart Charge for installation services. The agreement provides services for all Amazon customers in Texas purchasing EV charging stations to do so through their dashboard for a seamless experience. All payments are through Amazon's portal.

A $2,500 EV rebate will be available to Texas EV owners (except for Tesla owners) on the purchase of a Smart Charge America charging station.

For Smart Charge, which currently services 20 cities, the agreement is a milestone achievement toward its goal to service the top 50 EV-friendly U.S. cities by 2025, according to Joseph Barletta, president of the Austin-based company. "The partnership in Texas lays the foundation for planned expansion of Smart Charge's service offerings to other states throughout the nation."

There were more than 65,000 EVs registered in Texas in 2021, with projections for 2022 reaching 100,000 and for 2025 of 250,000.

Amazon, the world's largest retailer outside of China, has sold EV charging stations since 2018.

More information on Smart Charge America's exclusive agreement with Amazon is available from David Laderberg, Smart Charge vice president, at david@smartchargeamerica.com. Information about Smart Charge America is available at www.smartchargeamerica.com.

Founded in 2007, Smart Charge America, Inc. is committed to providing the infrastructure for sustainable electric mobility, one charging station at a time. As the largest dedicated U.S. seller, installer and servicer of electric vehicle chargers, Smart Charge America is leveraging its resources to innovate within its industry, drive down costs and quickly make affordable EV charging products accessible to residential, commercial and utility/municipal markets.

Smart Charge America encourages the widespread adoption of the electric vehicle lifestyle by building trust relationships with existing and future customers through public education about EV charging and by providing superior customer service to those who invest in EV charging stations.

