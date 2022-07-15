Tetragon Financial Group Limited Investor Call on 29 July 2022

LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon will host a conference call for investors on Friday, 29 July 2022 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDST to discuss its half-yearly report and to provide a company update.

During the call, Tetragon's investment manager will also seek to address questions raised by investors, including questions e-mailed to ir@tetragoninv.com .

Getting Access to the Call and Q&A:

The audio conference call may be accessed by dialling +44 (0) 800 358 9473 in the United Kingdom and +1 855 857 0686 in the United States. Please be prepared to provide the Participant Pin Code 50507893#.

The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link below. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. You will still need to dial in to the audio portion of the call above if you choose to view the presentation online. We would encourage you to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

This link gives participants access to the live event. This URL can be distributed for posting on various websites, or for inclusion in email notifications.

Presentation Replay:

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days through the link provided above or by visiting http://www.tetragoninv.com/investors/calendar-and-events where a recording will posted.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon: Yuko Thomas Investor Relations ir@tetragoninv.com Press Inquiries: Prosek Partners Pro-tetragon@prosek.com United States Ryan FitzGibbon Remy Marin +1 646 818 9298 +1 646 818 9234 United Kingdom Henrietta Dehn Alexa Bethell +44 7717 281 665 +44 7940 166 251





















This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

