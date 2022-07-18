Accomplished human resources executive Craig Dukes joins Vitamix as Chief Human Resources Officer, becoming the newest member of the 100-year-old company's executive team

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Human resources executive Craig Dukes joined Vitamix as Chief Human Resources Officer on Monday, bringing with him a wealth of experience built over more than three decades in the field.

Dukes was previously Senior Vice President and CHRO of Ohio-based outdoor products manufacturer MTD Products, Inc. When that company was acquired by Stanley Black & Decker, he led the HR integration of the businesses as Vice President, Human Resources — Global Operations & Integration.

"Craig brings with him a successful track record leading People Strategy and Human Resource Policy in family-owned businesses," said Steve Laserson, CEO of the 100-year-old company known for manufacturing high-quality blending equipment. "We are fortunate to have found such a talented and seasoned people leader in the local community. Craig will be joining and leading our very talented HR team. I'm most excited about how he and the team are now positioned to further advance engagement, collaboration and innovation within our people."

Dukes has a long history in the region. Before his time with MTD, headquartered in Valley City, he was the Vice President, Human Resources of Owens-Illinois, headquartered just outside of Toledo. He spent the earlier part of his career with Chrysler LLC and DaimlerChrysler LLC in Auburn Hills, MI.

"I am honored to join this iconic brand where leaders and employees consider themselves part of a true family," Dukes said. "I am excited to continue in this tradition of care and collaboration as we support Vitamix's people in delivering superior experiences and products to household and commercial customers around the world."

The Vitamix family of companies is privately held and family owned. Founded in 1921, Vitamix manufactures high-performance blending equipment for home and commercial use. Millions of consumers around the world use Vitamix products to help achieve their personal health and culinary goals. The company's commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best-in-Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience, and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit www.vitamix.com.

