Exabel and Quiver Quantitative join forces to launch new insights platform

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the data and analytics platform for investment teams, has today announced its partnership with Quiver Quantitative to deliver a powerful new insights capability for Quiver Quant's investment clients. The Quiver Quant Insights Platform will provide hedge funds and asset managers with curated insights based on Quiver Quant's innovative data. This offering will provide users with easy to navigate dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities, and aid in the idea generation process by flagging trend shifts in Quiver Quant's datasets. Joining forces with Exabel provides alternative data vendors with a value-added presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

The Quiver Quant Insights Platform is part of Exabel's growing partnership program, in which data vendors can use the platform to discover valuable insights in their datasets, demonstrate that value to prospective customers, and deliver a new Insights product that is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In partnering with Exabel, Quiver Quant's clients are now able to more easily connect the dots in a less expensive and time consuming manner between data and investable insights.

Quiver Quantitative is a leading provider of next-generation investment research tools to retail investors, with over 300,000 registered users on their web platform. Quiver currently scrapes over 30 alternative datasets from around the web, covering everything from government contracts to social media sentiment, and publishes dashboards and tools to make them more accessible to a retail audience. In addition to their web platform, the Quiver API brings these same datasets to hundreds of enterprises, institutions, and researchers.

Commenting on the partnership, Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Quiver Quant, one of the more visionary data providers in the space. The team at Quiver Quant was ahead of the curve when they decided to focus on Reddit investor posts, and reaped the rewards when retail investment activity came to the fore in the market. We are excited to help Quiver Quant bring its insights to a wider user-base.

"The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that. Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

"We are looking forward to working with Quiver Quant to create actionable insights on its web-scraped data. Dashboards, intelligent screening and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

James Kardatzke, Quiver's CEO, commented: "We have been very impressed by Exabel's dashboards and analytics capabilities, and are excited to work with them to bring our datasets onto their platform. We think that this partnership will allow users to unlock a large amount of additional value from the data that we provide."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 40 employees with more hiring underway.

About Quiver Quantitative

Quiver Quantitative scrapes alternative stock data from across the internet and aggregates it in an easy-to-use platform designed for non-professional investors. Quiver allows these retail investors to tap into the power of big data, and have access to the same resources that are increasingly being used to drive investment decisions on Wall Street. Quiver currently scrapes over 30 datasets, covering everything from government contracts to social media sentiment. The Quiver API allows algorithmic traders and enterprises to build directly on top of Quiver's underlying data feeds, and is currently used by several leading financial institutions and enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.quiverquant.com .

