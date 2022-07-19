Geneseeq, Brazilian Hospital Partner on Co-establishment of In-house NGS Lab

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Geneseeq is teaming up with Hospital de Base in Sao José do Rio Preto, Brazil to build an NGS-based precision oncology diagnostic lab in-house to advance clinical research and offer comprehensive genetic testing to cancer patients in Brazil. Under the terms of the agreement, Geneseeq and Hospital de Base will co-build the NGS lab and establish a variety of Geneseeq's NGS-based genomic profiling tests, consisting of comprehensive pan-cancer gene panels and cancer type-specific gene panels.

Partnership logos (CNW Group/Geneseeq Technology Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The comprehensive panel GeneseeqPrime analyzes 437 cancer-related genes across all solid tumors while reporting microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutation burden (TMB). GeneseeqPrime HRD, a test that integrates GeneseeqPrime with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) score evaluation to inform the treatment selection of PARP inhibitors will also be available. Cancer type-specific tests include gene panels informing treatment selection and assessing genetic predisposition in lung, breast, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

This deal is part of a companywide strategy at Geneseeq to work with domestic and international hospitals to improve access to advanced NGS technologies in research and clinical care. The company has implemented this model at partner hospitals more than 100 times.

"NGS-based comprehensive testing is being increasingly used in cancer centers globally and the conversations around in-house testing are more prevalent than ever especially since the pandemic affected logistics and overall turnaround time at central testing labs," Dr. Xue Wu, CEO of Geneseeq Canada said. "Collaborating with Hospital de Base on this important project will allow us to improve access to NGS-based research tools and personalized oncology care for Brazilian patients on a large scale."

"We are proud to team up with Geneseeq and leverage their expertise in NGS technologies. Hospital de Base will soon offer our patients a wide range of NGS-based services. It is certainly an exciting time for oncology at Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Sao Paulo." said Dr. Daniel Araujo, the Medical Director of the Medical Oncology Division at Hospital de Base.

"We believe that this new partnership will create a whole new level of capacity in our lab that ultimately will give us much better care for our patients. The experience of our team and the NGS expertise of Geneseeq will be a game changer for the Hospital de Base," said Dr. Mauricio Nogueira, the Laboratory Director of the NGS lab at Hospital de Base.

Dr. Jorge Fares, the Executive Director of Funfarme, the hospital foundation also commented, "This partnership is part of Hospital de Base´s vision and long-term goal of offering our patients and community the best resources available for their treatments. We look forward to working with Geneseeq to achieve this goal."

This long-term collaboration will support oncology clinical research and a precision oncology approach for cancer patients within the Brazilian healthcare system, the partners said.

