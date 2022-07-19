NetSuite Enhances Analytics Warehouse to Help Customers Streamline Decision-Making Process

Latest updates make it easier for customers to blend relevant data sets and introduce new pre-built visualization capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations further enhance decision making and uncover new revenue streams, Oracle NetSuite today announced updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. The latest updates enhance the first and only prebuilt data warehouse and analytics solution for NetSuite customers by making it easier for customers to blend relevant data sets and introducing new pre-built visualization capabilities.

"Despite having more data available, many business leaders feel that decision making is harder than ever," said Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president, Product Management, Oracle NetSuite. "By harnessing the machine learning-powered analytical capabilities of Oracle Analytics Cloud and the highly automated Oracle Autonomous Database for analytics and data warehousing, the enhanced NetSuite Analytics Warehouse provides organizations with relevant and reliable data. As a result, customers are able to streamline the decision-making process to boost productivity and growth."

Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Database for analytics and data warehousing (ADW), NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps customers spot patterns and quickly surface insights from NetSuite and third-party data. The new updates make it easier for customers to blend standard NetSuite transactional data with custom data, legacy data, and an expansive collection of third-party sources. Additionally, enhancements to pre-built visualization capabilities enable customers to quickly see key performance indicators and identify trends and new data relationships. Updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse include:

Custom Attribute Mapping Editor: Customers can now select the custom data to flow from NetSuite into the Customers can now select the custom data to flow from NetSuite into the data warehouse on the next scheduled refresh, and its placement in a subject area data snapshot – such as finance, purchasing, inventory, sales and more – in just a few clicks and with no coding required.

Content Bundle Feature: Customers can now export content from one NetSuite Analytics Warehouse instance to another, providing efficiency and flexibility. For example, a customer can create a Workbook and dashboard in a sandbox account and then use Bundles to export it into a production account.

Expanded Collection of Pre-built Subject Matter Data Snapshots: Customers can now access an expanded list of pre-built subject matter data snapshots and key metrics for role-specific business insights. The following enhancements are now available as part of the standard daily refresh:

Enhanced Vertical Functionality: Services customers can now access a new subscription-centric project management module to optimize revenue management.

Customers Experience the Benefits of NetSuite Analytics Warehouse

"Collecting the data and keeping it accurate is important, but it's insignificant if we aren't driving meaningful action and decision-making with it," said Cari McCoy, CEO, Clickstop. "NetSuite Analytics Data Warehouse makes both accurate data collection and strategic decision-making possible."

"With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, I was surprised at how easily we could manipulate data flows to what we needed, and then augment the data with multiple sources," said Mitch Sanders, COO, Thread Wallets. "Two big benefits of NetSuite Analytics Warehouse are more accountability across the whole organization and more adoption of using data to drive decision making."

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 31,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

