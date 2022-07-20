Synergy Land's demo game is now live ahead of a planned release by Q4 2022. Users can now buy the exclusive Synergian badge - availing exclusive perks and benefits including an In-Game Character.

VALENCIA, Spain, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Games' latest blockchain multiplier ARPG, Synergyland announces its demo, allowing players to experience the world of Synergy Land ahead of a full release later this year. Synergy Land's exclusive 'Synergian' badges are now on sale , allowing users to snap up limited edition badges which confer ongoing perks and benefits in the game world.

Cross Platform Multiplayer ARPG Game Synergy Land’s Demo and Early Badge Sale are Now Live (PRNewsfoto/Synergy Land) (PRNewswire)

Synergy Land is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) multiplayer ARPG game set in a fantasy world divided into four unique ecosystems, each based on one of four elements: earth, water, fire and cold. Inspired by well-known games such as Diablo and Path Of Exile, the game combines the best aspects of these worlds while introducing regular and hardcore players to a vibrant, dynamic, P2E gameplay experience.

The newly launched Synergy Land demo gives players a much-anticipated glimpse of the fantasy game world where players take advantage of a dynamic spell system which sees them combine various elements to create powerful spells, earn rare resources, upgrade their NFTs and spell decks, and win token rewards that can be traded for real monetary value.

GamePlay Trailer: Synergy Land – Gameplay Trailer | Blockchain aRPG - World Premiere

Players can now also purchase rare, exclusive Synergian badges for the first time, which bestow certain unique perks on the player. Synergian badges can be worn as a piece of apparel in the game world and come in 6 tiers: Solo, Crew, Squad, Clan, Legion, and Empire. Each tier of the Synergian badge delivers a set amount of the game's SNG tokens to players, ranging from 1,000 SNG for the lowest tier to 50,000 SNG for the highest tier. Users who signed up to the Synergy Land whitelist will be able to purchase Synergian badges starting on July 20. The public badge sale will commence one day later, on July 21.

Synergy Games CEO, Carlos Bolanos, said: "We're delighted to finally give our community a glimpse of the Synergy Land gameworld with the launch of our demo. The upcoming public sale of Synergian badges gives users a chance to get set up in the best way possible prior to the game's full release, and the enthusiastic participation we've seen in the sale's whitelist gives us great confidence moving forward."

The creators of Synergy Land, Synergy Games, is made up of professionals with more than 15 years in the AAA gaming industry. Its team members have worked for significant mainstream studios such as Ubisoft, 2K Games, MercurySteam, Ilion Studios, Konami, Nintendo, Riot Games and Pyro Studios, among others. The team has previously contributed to games such as Assassin Creed, Metroid, Castlevania Lords of Shadow, Warhammer Vermintide, Ghost Recon, Mafia III, Commandos, and more.

