Lee Health Announces Enhanced Virtual Health Program to Support At-Home Patient Care

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health, one of the largest not-for-profit public health systems in Florida, has partnered with Health Recovery Solutions, to expand its virtual care services. The partnership aims to decrease hospital readmissions and reduce unnecessary emergency room visits.

The virtual health program initially targets patients with congestive heart failure (CHF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension (HTN) and post cardio-thoracic surgery patients with plans to expand to other chronic care and high-risk patient populations by the end of the year.

"Remote patient monitoring allows us to care for patients in the most appropriate care setting based on their personal needs and where they are most comfortable – at home. It allows us to virtually track their health in real time and intervene when needed to prevent worsening health conditions," said Zsolt Kulcsar, D.O., Medical Director of Lee Virtual Health. "Digital health is transforming the way we provide medical care and is giving patients more options in seeking the right care, in the right place and at the right time."

Telehealth patients are identified for the program by their primary care and specialty providers during office visits or prior to hospital discharge. Patients are introduced to the virtual health technology in the physician's office or prior to discharge and are sent a telehealth kit directly to their homes within 48 hours.

Once patients receive their telehealth kit, complete with a 4G tablet and biometric monitoring devices, an HRS Engagement Specialist calls the patients and reviews the virtual care technology once more and helps the patient record their first vital signs. Once the technology is set up, patients begin working with a dedicated registered nurse in the virtual health department for education of their condition and monitoring of their vital signs. Through this additional education, Lee Health aims to increase patients' comfort level with the technology and their long-term engagement.

Lee Health clinicians monitor patients daily, responding to risk alerts based on reported vitals and symptoms. To quickly evaluate patients and address concerns, Lee Health nurses can contact patients directly through the tablet via text messaging, phone call, or virtual visit.

"By leveraging remote patient monitoring to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, Lee Health will be able to ensure their patients incur a significantly reduced volume of avoidable ED visits and unnecessary admissions and readmissions. In addition, Lee Health's virtual health program will make a significant impact on a variety of social determinants of health and barriers to care," said Florence Kariuki, Chief Clinical Officer at HRS.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee Health clinicians offered virtual visit to patients undergoing home isolation. The Lee Health telehealth program is continuing to leverage virtual visits to expand access to care, evaluate patients experiencing exacerbations, and augment in-person visits when appropriate.

In the coming months, Lee Health looks to expand their virtual health services further to patients with pre-eclampsia, wound care, and the nephrology space as part of its commitment to discovering new solutions and implementing innovative programs that deliver care to patients at home.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Staffed by caring people, inspiring health, services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com.

