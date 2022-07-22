Clark Tops Out SOME's Latest Affordable Housing Community

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clark Construction team delivering 1515 North Capitol reached a significant milestone with the completion of structural concrete on the affordable housing development in Washington, DC.

Since February 2022 the team has poured over 4,500 cubic yards of concrete to shape the affordable housing development.

Once complete, the 139-unit high-rise will provide affordable housing for individuals committed to reestablishing themselves through programming offered by the building owner and Clark's long-time community partner, So Others Might Eat (SOME).

Built for adults who have been experiencing poverty or homelessness, the 14-story residential building will include a classroom, library, intake areas, fitness amenities, and efficiency-style units that will be fully furnished with a refrigerator, microwave, sink, and oven. The new development is located a block from SOME's headquarters on O Street NW, making it easy for tenants to access additional services and programming.

Affordable housing plays a central role in SOME's mission to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness in Washington, DC. The high-rise at 1515 North Capitol is the latest and largest of more than 20 properties where SOME provides a place for adults and families to find stability.

"SOME is deeply committed to expanding affordable housing throughout DC and we are thrilled to have partnered with our friends at Clark Construction on this exciting project," said Ralph Boyd, president and chief executive officer at SOME. "The topping out event marks an important milestone for our city and brings us all one step closer to addressing the persistent affordable housing crisis in our region."

"Through dollar and deed, Clark has been working alongside SOME to further its mission to end homelessness and poverty in the DC region for nearly 25 years," said Andrew Fischer, the senior superintendent for Clark Construction overseeing construction on the project. "We're humbled by the opportunity to work on such a significant project for SOME and the community."

The project broke ground in October 2021. Since February 2022 the team has poured over 4,500 cubic yards of concrete to shape the affordable housing development. With structural concrete complete, the team is focused on the facade activities and interior finishes.

The project is slated for completion in October 2023.

