OUTSET MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Outset Medical, Inc. - OM

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 6, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OM), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Outset as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-om/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 6, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Outset and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2022, the Company disclosed negative results for 1Q2022, which, among other things, analysts attributed to the untested nature of Tablo, its flagship product which is a dialysis machine that purifies tap water and then artificially purifies and removes toxins from the blood of patients suffering from kidney failure. On this news, shares of Outset fell more than 40% over the three trading days that followed, from a closing price of $39.94 per share on May 4, 2022, to a closing price of $23.06 per share on May 9, 2022.

Then, on June 13, 2022, the Company disclosed a hold on all shipments of Tablo for home use by the FDA until proper regulatory clearance was received. The Company subsequently disclosed that the "ship hold" had been in place for weeks before investors were informed and that as a result of the hold, the Company was "suspending our prior full-year and long-term guidance.". On this news, shares of Outset fell another 33%, from a closing price of $20.41 per share on June 13, 2022, to a closing price of $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Outset Medical, Inc., 22-cv-04016.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

