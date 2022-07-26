American Public Education to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) plans to release second quarter 2022 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on August 9, 2022.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com.

A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for approximately six months.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA, educate the service-minded student by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,900 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana. It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** with approximately 2,400 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contacts:

(Investors)

Ryan Koren

American Public Education, Inc.

AVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

rkoren@apei.com

610-428-7376

(Media)

Frank Tutalo

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

ftutalo@apei.com

571-358-3042

