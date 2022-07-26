Colambda Technologies files 8K with the SEC siting change of control and completion of Merger.

Colambda Technologies files 8K with the SEC siting change of control and completion of Merger.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Colambda Technologies (Pink OTC: NCRE):

On July 9, 2022, Colambda Technologies, Inc (OTCBB: NCRE) completed the previously announced merger with Emissions Zero Module, Inc,

Effective with the closing of the merger (July 9, 2022), the Colambda Technologies Board of Directors will consist of (5) members. On the closing date, the previous directors, George Christodoulou, Mark Christodoulou, and Solon Piitarides, resigned their positions, and Sumit Isaranggunlnaayudhya, David Riggs, Kent Hush, Russell E Klawunn, and Kim Mitchell were appointed as new members to the Board of Directors.

Also, on the closing date, George Christodoulou, President, Secretary, and, Treasurer and sole officer before the merger, resigned from these positions, and Sumit Isaranggunlnaayudhya was appointed as President, David Riggs was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, and Kent Hush was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Emissions Zero Module, now Colambda Technologies, was founded to eliminate carbon monoxide in automobile emissions while simultaneously reducing all other elements in these emissions (including hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane)

Colambda Technologies new CEO, David Riggs, stated "the completion of the merger will provide Colambda Technologies the ability to satisfy the public's desire to participate in the development of our core technology". Riggs went on to say, "Colambda Technologies intends to provide consumers with products that will substantially reduce emissions generated from internal combustion engines making all cars greener and air cleaner".

The complete 8K filing can be found on the SEC website: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001104462/000109690622001627/ncre-20220709.htm

The Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C with respect to the merger and proposed related transactions, which was filed on December 12, 2021. See the SEC website for a copy of such filing: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1104462.

Contact info:

David Riggs Chief Executive Officer

Colambda Technologies

www.colambdatechnologies.com

info@ezmusa.com

