TRACFONE WIRELESS, INC. NAMED "BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR DISABILITY INCLUSION" FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX®

TRACFONE WIRELESS, INC. NAMED "BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR DISABILITY INCLUSION" FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX®

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TracFone Wireless, Inc. today proudly announced the company's recognition as a Disability Equality Index "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," with a 100 percent score for the third consecutive year.

TracFone Wireless, Inc. named “Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion” for third consecutive year by Disability Equality Index® (PRNewswire)

"At TracFone Wireless, Inc., accessibility isn't just about compliance or realizing a business opportunity," said Eduardo Diaz Corona, President, TracFone Wireless, Inc. "It's a critical part of how we live our purpose to deliver Coverage & Access For All. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our employees."

Since TracFone's inception more than 25 years ago the company has committed to serving the underserved, including the 61 million Americans* with visible or invisible disabilities.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

TracFone's commitment to connection and belonging extends across employees, customers, and partners. The organization has implemented a number of accessibility improvements over the last several years, including:

Education: Employees and contractors, including call center and field agents, participate in accessibility training to improve interactions and experiences for our customers.



Design: TracFone's brand websites, including Tracfone, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless and Safelink have exceeded the standards established by the Web Accessibility Initiative and the company has developed a series of accessibility keywords to allow all customers to access support via text.



Innovation: TracFone has coordinated a series of product, service, and shopping accessibility testing sessions with the : TracFone has coordinated a series of product, service, and shopping accessibility testing sessions with the World Institute on Disability – a longtime partner – including an indoor orientation solution for people who are blind or visually impaired.

As part of this ongoing commitment, TracFone also hosts an annual Accessibility Summit to create a forum for employees to hear directly from a variety of accessibility organizations to drive the development of innovative products and services in support of this important community.

"Everyone has a role in making our products, experiences, and customer engagements more accessible. When we focus on accessibility, everyone benefits: our employees, our customers, and our partners," added Diaz-Corona.

About TracFone Wireless, Inc.

TracFone Wireless, Inc., (TFWI), a subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is a leading no-contract wireless service provider with more than 19 million subscribers. Its family of brands includes, Straight Talk Wireless, SIMPLE Mobile, Tracfone, Total Wireless, NET10 Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, and SafeLink Wireless. For more information, visit www.TracFoneWirelessInc.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN

*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

TracFone Wireless, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TracFone Wireless, Inc.