ATCA and Kenes Partner to Host Global Airspace Integration Event in Madrid

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) and Kenes Group will be partnering to host a new convention and exposition focused on airspace integration in Madrid the week of September 25th 2023. The new convention will showcase advanced air mobility, urban air mobility, space integration, and civil and military cooperation.

ATCA and Kenes will be partnering to host a new exposition focused on airspace integration in Madrid in September 2023.

The convention will be co-located with Expodrónica's live advanced air mobility and drone demonstration scheduled for the week of September 25th 2023 taking place at IFEMA Feria de Madrid and Cuatro Vientos Airport.

"We see hosting events around the world as a vital component of our organization's mission to work toward integrating all airspace users," said Brian Bruckbauer, President and CEO of ATCA. "Our goal at ATCA is to connect people to confront today's challenges and shape tomorrow's airspace and our Madrid conference will be one of the places where these conversations occur."

ATCA conducted 67 successful ATCA Annual events in the United States, and established World ATM Inc. in 2013 to expand ATCA's brand and initiatives globally. Since 2013, ATCA and World ATM Inc. planned and executed 9 innovative World ATM Congress events in Madrid that were a "must attend" for the global ATM community. The team from Kenes Group was with ATCA every step of the way as local operators in Spain. Kenes Group brings to the table over 50 years of experience as Professional Congress Organizers, having managed over 4,000 conferences around the globe.

"We are excited to partner with our friends at ATCA and create a continuation to the World ATM tradition," said Dan Rivlin, Executive Chair and Chief Vision Officer of Kenes Group. "Our joint experience and expertise will lead to a gathering which will facilitate knowledge exchange and showcase the tools to enable safer and better air traffic globally."

"We have appreciated Madrid's hospitality over the past years, and we're excited to continue working with the people of this great city," said Brian Bruckbauer, President and CEO of ATCA.

Airspace transportation of goods and people is on the cusp of a new golden age, and ATCA and Kenes Group are partnering to ensure the exchange of knowledge and services in our future skies are discussed and solutions are achieved.

