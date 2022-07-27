BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 4.75 percent to 5.50 percent, effective July 28, 2022.

