Censys Introduces Worldwide Channel Partner Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Censys, the leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than ten companies participating. The goal of the program is to expand Censys' leading edge capabilities and visibility to more customers across the world. With the launch of this program, it reinforces Censys' mission to be a channel-first organization, putting the partners at the forefront of all go-to-market efforts worldwide. Built with partners in mind, the program offers a comprehensive list of benefits, including access to training materials, not-for-resale licenses, main distribution frame, lead sharing, free attack surface management assessments and margin structure.

"We are excited to officially launch our channel partner program and expand Censys' vast understanding of the threat landscape to reach more customers. With these new partner capabilities and benefits, we can now offer integrated, industry-leading solutions bringing total visibility to clients," says Matt Hurley, Censys' chief revenue officer. "We plan to expand the channel program to include over 30 partners by the end of the year."

The program offers a complete go-to-market strategy that enables partners to seamlessly bring an integrated, industry-leading solution to customers worldwide. Partners will be able to benefit from Censys' training and events, smooth integrations and a comprehensive portal where partners can access additional content and resources. Censys' platform and capabilities will allow all partners to gain total internet visibility and grow a profitable security business.

"This global partner effort will allow more customers to gain 360 visibility into their security landscape while also gaining access to the most internet data available," stated Brad Brooks, CEO of Censys. "The partner program marks another strategic step forward for us since our expansion into Europe earlier this year."

Since the beginning of 2022, Censys has been growing rapidly, bringing on four top-level executives, opening an office in Ireland and receiving Series B funding. The channel partner program is another example of Censys' momentum as the company continues expanding and solving the world's cybersecurity challenges.

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

