GOBankingRates Shines a Light on Deserving Small Businesses Across the U.S.

GOBankingRates asked its readers to nominate their favorite small businesses for its second annual Small Business Spotlight.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, GOBankingRates is celebrating the small businesses that make our communities great through our 2022 Small Business Spotlight.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

Readers across the country nominated their favorite restaurants , coffee shops , fitness studios, boutiques , salons and more, and GOBankingRates is now shining a spotlight on these deserving businesses. Nominated businesses this year run the gamut from a microbrewery in California to an arcade in Kansas to a coffee shop in Florida .

Behind each of these unique businesses is a unique story. GOBankingRates spoke with nominated business owners from across the U.S. about the struggles they are facing – especially in times of high inflation – and what makes it all worth it.

"Being able to tell the stories of these incredible entrepreneurs from across the country has been extremely inspiring," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates. "Many of us have a local business we love, but we may not know the stories of the people behind them. Hearing how these individuals have turned their dreams into thriving businesses is really incredible."

In addition to spotlighting deserving businesses, the 2022 Small Business Spotlight features tips and advice for current and aspiring business owners, as well as exclusive survey data on the state of small businesses in America.

"GOBankingRates' Small Business Spotlight recognizes the vital role small businesses play in our local communities, as well as the economy as a whole," said Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at GOBankingRates. "We're thrilled to be celebrating these small businesses for the second year in a row."

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears

GOBankingRates.com

cbrashears@consumertrack.com

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOBankingRates