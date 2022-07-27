Robert Half Promotes James Johnson To Executive Vice President And Chief Technology Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half today announced the promotion of James Johnson to executive vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, he will continue to lead Robert Half's innovation journey, focusing on technology and AI solutions that enhance the customer and employee experience.

James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half (PRNewswire)

For the past two decades, Johnson has played a pivotal role in guiding the company's technological innovation, from building Robert Half's initial technology infrastructure to implementing customer relationship management applications and leading the development of proprietary AI-based technology that makes it easier and faster to hire or be hired.

"James understands the need to be agile and adaptable and implement strategies that will allow us to better serve our customers," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Under his leadership, I am confident our Applications, Technology and Innovation team will continue to meet the dynamic and highly complex demands of our business."

In 2021, Johnson was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' North America Staffing 100 list. He is heavily involved in Robert Half's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including the company's Employee Network Groups. He serves as an executive sponsor of the Black Employee Network and advisor to Asian Professionals for Excellence.

