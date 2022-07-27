Studsvik Scandpower and Blue Wave AI Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next Generation Accuracy to Nuclear Power Analytics

NYKÖPING, Sweden, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studsvik Scandpower, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Wave AI Labs to deliver enhanced diagnostic and predictive capabilities to nuclear energy facilities around the globe. The partnership will create a growing product line for Studsvik Scandpower: Studsvik AI, Powered by Blue Wave AI Labs.

Using Studsvik Scandpower's state-of-the art codes, CASMO5 and SIMULATE5, coupled with Blue Wave's innovative cloud-based Nuclear-AI Platform, plant operators will improve plant predictions, reduce operational challenges, and increase the efficiency of core design and cycle management in a direct way. Unparalleled visibility into the fuel cycle will allow operators to reclaim unnecessary design margin, reduce reload fuel costs, and eliminate potential lost generation revenue.

"Blue Wave has proven to be the trusted leader in AI solutions for the nuclear industry, already serving over half the U.S. domestic fleet of boiling water reactors and making a significant difference in their operational efficiency," says Rob Whittle, President and CEO of Studsvik Scandpower. "Partnering with Blue Wave AI Labs brings enhanced value to the Studsvik Scandpower offerings and allows us to continue to meet our brand promise of always being state-of-the-art while delivering advanced solutions to our international customers."

"We are proud to partner with the worldwide leader in commercial neutronics software to deliver enhanced product offerings and services around the globe," says Tom Gruenwald, Senior Vice President at Blue Wave AI Labs. "This partnership with Studsvik Scandpower will broaden the reach of our AI-based analytical tools to the international marketplace and accelerate the development of revolutionary analytical techniques necessary for next generation nuclear power systems."

Nuclear energy providers are being increasingly pressured by market changes to decrease costs while maintaining, and if possible, increasing production revenue. The Studsvik Scandpower and Blue Wave AI Labs strategic partnership brings together tried and true simulation capabilities with breakthrough advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable new levels of provider competitiveness. This is the heart of our strategic partnership, and it marks a pivotal milestone for the nuclear industry.

CASMO5 is Studsvik Scandpower's state-of-the-art 2D lattice physics code for modeling square and hexagonal LWR nuclear fuel. SIMULATE5 is a 3D, steady-state, multi-group nodal code for the analysis of LWRs delivering vendor independence and unparalleled accuracy.

Blue Wave AI Labs' Nuclear-AI Platform components have been recognized by the Nuclear Energy Institute with a 2021 Top Innovative Practice (TIP) award. The prestigious award in the nuclear fuel category recognizes creative ideas that have substantial impact on improving the safety and reliability of nuclear energy.

Studsvik Scandpower is the global leader in the development and support of fuel vendor-independent reactor analysis software. We offer a full suite of licensing-grade software and engineering services to support operating utilities, fuel vendors, safety authorities, next generation reactor developers and research organizations. Our products are used throughout the world for reactor fuel and core design, analysis, and operational support.

Founded in 2016, and already trusted by over half the boiling water reactors in the U.S. domestic fleet, Blue Wave AI Labs is an AI-centric, industry-focused innovation company serving the nuclear energy and defense industries. We combine the insight of exceptional scientific technical talent with the latest advancements in AI and Machine Learning to transform data into solutions for the world's most difficult problems.

