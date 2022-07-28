Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 28, 2022

LUXEMBOURG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Three months ended


Three months ended







June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Change


Constant Currency



($'m except per share data)





Revenue


1,303


991


31 %


38 %

Profit for the period


100


26





Adjusted EBITDA (1)


181


173


5 %


10 %

Earnings per share


0.17


0.05





Adjusted earnings per share (1)


0.11


0.13





Dividend per share


0.10







Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said

"We successfully delivered our Q2 guidance in the face of unprecedented inflationary and supply chain challenges and a headwind from FX. In the quarter we continued to commercialise new capacity, largely in line with budget and with minimal delays. The ramp-up of our investments and an outperformance in Brazil contributed to strong shipments growth in the period. We are actively pursuing a recovery of our exceptional energy inflation costs and are focused on a disciplined build-out of further capacity, suitably rephased so as to align it with demand."

  • Global beverage can shipments grew by 8% in the quarter, with growth of 11% in the Americas and 5% in Europe. Specialty can share increased, to 48% of shipments in the quarter, from 46% in the prior year quarter, reflecting our investment program.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $181 million for the quarter represented 10% growth on a constant currency basis, driven by a 36% advance in the Americas, where growth reflected higher shipments and a strong recovery of input cost inflation. In Europe, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 20% on a constant currency basis, due to inflationary headwinds, in particular energy, which were partially offset by commercial recovery programs.
  • New capacity continues to ramp up across our regions, including in Germany, the UK, United States and Brazil. Can production started during the quarter in Huron (OH), with further capacity planned through the remainder of the year.
  • AMP has contracted its remaining energy needs for 2022 and will continue to build out its cover for 2023 on a rolling basis over the remainder of the year. The assumption of a net $25 million impact in 2022 from Europe energy inflation is unchanged.
  • Total liquidity of $761 million at June 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $436 million. This follows the issuance of $600 million of 6% Senior Secured Green Notes in June. As previously announced, growth investments for 2022 will reduce to $0.8bn (inc. leasing), and a €250 million perpetual non-convertible preference shares issue was completed in July.
  • Second quarter dividend of $0.10 per share paid on June 28, 2022. $200 million share buyback program authorised in June and in operation through to the end of 2023, with $3 million repurchased in the quarter and approaching $15 million to date.
  • 2022 outlook: high-single digit shipment growth for the full year and Adjusted EBITDA of the order of $710 million, assuming EUR/USD parity to year end which results in a c. $20 million adverse currency impact relative to prior guidance. (2021: $662 million reported; $629 million at constant currency). Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be of the order of $175 million (Q3 2021: $176 million reported, $164 million at constant currency).

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2021 to 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA


Three months ended June 30, 2022








Revenue


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m  


$'m  


$'m  

Revenue 2021


464


527


991

Organic


116


243


359

FX translation


(47)



(47)

Revenue 2022


533


770


1,303








Adjusted EBITDA


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m  


$'m  


$'m  

Adjusted EBITDA 2021


85


88


173

Organic


(15)


32


17

FX translation


(9)



(9)

Adjusted EBITDA 2022


61


120


181








2022 margin %


11.4 %


15.6 %


13.9 %

2021 margin %


18.3 %


16.7 %


17.5 %



Six months ended June 30, 2022








Revenue


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m  


$'m  


$'m  

Revenue 2021


900


1,030


1,930

Organic


209


378


587

FX translation


(77)



(77)

Revenue 2022


1,032


1,408


2,440








Adjusted EBITDA


Europe


Americas


Group



$'m  


$'m  


$'m  

Adjusted EBITDA 2021


151


170


321

Organic


(21)


39


18

FX translation


(13)



(13)

Adjusted EBITDA 2022


117


209


326








2022 margin %


11.3 %


14.8 %


13.4 %

2021 margin %


16.8 %


16.5 %


16.6 %

Group Performance

Group

Revenue of $1,303 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $312 million, or 31%, compared with $991 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 38%, mainly reflecting the pass through to customers of higher input costs and strong volume/mix growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million, or 5%, to $181 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $173m in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.

Americas

Revenue increased by 46% to $770 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $527 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $120 million increased by 36%, compared with $88 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and strong recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.

Europe

Revenue of $533 million increased by 15% in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $464 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 28%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $61 million decreased by $24 million, or 28%, at actual exchange rates, and by 20% at constant currency, compared with $85 million in the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to input cost headwinds.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its second quarter 2022 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. BST) on July 28, 2022. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560399&tp_key=e488908c25

Conference call dial in:

United States/Canada: +1 800 289 0720
International: +44 330 165 4012
Participant pin code: 3115885

An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. with the SEC. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures 
This release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures may be considered in addition to IFRS financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
















Three months ended June 30, 2022


Three months ended June 30, 2021



Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total


Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total



$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue


1,303



1,303


991



991

Cost of sales


(1,123)


(16)


(1,139)


(821)


(5)


(826)

Gross profit


180


(16)


164


170


(5)


165

Sales, general and administration expenses


(53)


(4)


(57)


(44)


(7)


(51)

Intangible amortization


(35)



(35)


(39)



(39)

Operating profit


92


(20)


72


87


(12)


75

Net finance income/(expense)


(34)


74


40


(28)


6


(22)

Profit before tax


58


54


112


59


(6)


53

Income tax charge


(16)


4


(12)


(26)


(1)


(27)

Profit for the period


42


58


100


33


(7)


26














Earnings per share






0.17






0.05

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (2)
















Six months ended June 30, 2022


Six months ended June 30, 2021



Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total


Before
exceptional
items


Exceptional
items


Total



$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Revenue


2,440



2,440


1,930



1,930

Cost of sales


(2,109)


(30)


(2,139)


(1,608)


(8)


(1,616)

Gross profit


331


(30)


301


322


(8)


314

Sales, general and administration expenses


(109)


(8)


(117)


(93)


(10)


(103)

Intangible amortization


(71)



(71)


(78)



(78)

Operating profit


151


(38)


113


151


(18)


133

Net finance income/(expense)


(62)


125


63


(120)


(51)


(171)

Profit/(loss) before tax


89


87


176


31


(69)


(38)

Income tax charge


(25)


6


(19)


(19)


9


(10)

Profit/(loss) for the year


64


93


157


12


(60)


(48)














Earnings/(loss) per share:






0.26






(0.10)

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (2)






At June 30, 2022


At December 31, 2021


$'m


$'m

Non-current assets




Intangible assets

1,513


1,662

Property, plant and equipment

2,047


1,842

Other non-current assets

118


160


3,678


3,664

Current assets




Inventories

530


407

Trade and other receivables

800


512

Contract assets

230


182

Derivative financial instruments

114


97

Cash and cash equivalents

436


463


2,110


1,661

TOTAL ASSETS

5,788


5,325





TOTAL EQUITY

333


286





Non-current liabilities




Borrowings including lease obligations

3,395


2,831

Other non-current liabilities*

571


808


3,966


3,639

Current liabilities




Borrowings including lease obligations

49


56

Payables and other current liabilities

1,440


1,344


1,489


1,400

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,455


5,039

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

5,788


5,325


* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $162 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $292 million) and warrants of $17 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $33 million).

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (2)










Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities








Cash generated from/(used in) operations (3)

91


164


(103)


137

Net interest paid

(28)


(4)


(21)


(49)

Income tax paid

(8)


(7)


(15)


(28)

Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

55


153


(139)


60









Cash flows used in investing activities








Capital expenditure

(169)


(121)


(286)


(289)

Other investing activities




1

Cash flows used in investing activities

(169)


(121)


(286)


(288)









Cash flows from financing activities








Changes in borrowings

495


2,763


591


2,761

Deferred debt issue costs paid

(4)


(25)


(6)


(25)

Lease payments

(13)


(11)


(26)


(22)

Dividends paid

(121)



(121)


Treasury shares purchased

(3)



(3)


Other financing cash flows

(1)



(1)


Net repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh


(1,726)



(1,726)

Payment as part of capital reorganization


(574)



(574)

Cash received from Ardagh




206

Redemption premium and issuance costs paid




(52)

Net cash inflow from financing activities

353


427


434


568









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

239


459


9


340









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

225


130


463


257

Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(28)


(2)


(36)


(10)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

436


587


436


587

Financial assets and liabilities

At June 30, 2022, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:








Drawn amount


Available liquidity



$'m


$'m

Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes


3,236


Global Asset Based Loan Facility



325

Lease obligations


231


Other borrowings/credit lines


16


Total borrowings / undrawn facilities


3,483


325

Deferred debt issue costs


(39)


Net borrowings / undrawn facilities


3,444


325

Cash and cash equivalents


(436)


436

Net debt / available liquidity


3,008


761

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period










Three months


Three months




ended June 30,




ended June 30,




2022




2021




$'m




$'m

Profit for the period



100




26

Exceptional items, net of tax



(58)




7

Intangible amortization, net of tax



27




30

Adjusted profit for the period



69




63









Weighted average common shares



603.3




493.8









Earnings per share



0.17




0.05









Adjusted earnings per share



0.11




0.13

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA










Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021 (2)


$'m


$'m


$'m


$'m

Profit/(loss) for the period

100


26


157


(48)

Income tax charge

12


27


19


10

Net finance (income)/expense

(40)


22


(63)


171

Depreciation and amortization

89


86


175


170

Exceptional operating items

20


12


38


18

Adjusted EBITDA

181


173


326


321



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow










Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021 (2)


$m


$m


$'m


$'m

Adjusted EBITDA

181


173


326


321

Movement in working capital

(70)


(1)


(395)


(170)

Maintenance capital expenditure

(29)


(21)


(49)


(45)

Lease payments

(13)


(11)


(26)


(22)

Adjusted operating cash flow

69


140


(144)


84

Interest paid

(28)


(4)


(21)


(49)

Income tax paid

(8)


(7)


(15)


(28)

Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure

33


129


(180)


7

Growth investment capital expenditure

(140)


(100)


(237)


(244)

Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure

(107)


29


(417)


(237)

Related Footnotes

(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9.

(2) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements prepared on a carve-out basis from the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A., as included in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available at: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

For information related to the unaudited consolidated condensed statement of financial position at December 31, 2021, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2022, which is also available at the above link.

(3) Cash used in operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9 less working capital outflows of $70 million (six months: $395 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $20 million (six months: $34 million). Cash from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $1 million (six months: $170 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $8 million (six months: $14 million).

