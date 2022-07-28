Bristow Group Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 5, 2022, to begin at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by dialing 800-207-0148 for domestic or +1 856-344-9282 for international, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 162062. A telephone replay will be available through August 19, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 and using the access code 6245002. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on August 5, 2022, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

