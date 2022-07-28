Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $18,000, compared to a net loss of $131,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by the rebranding of the Bank from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank. Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the quarter. The quarter also included the receipt and recognition into income of a $171,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund. Professional fees associated with the grant totaled $26,000.
"We're thrilled to have completed our rebrand to Catalyst Bank," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our name now reflects our mission: to be catalysts for economic growth in our communities. Congratulations to our team on executing our rebrand strategy so incredibly well."
"During the second half of the year, we'll be laser focused on developing and deepening customer relationships," continued Zanco. "Thanks to the investment of our shareholders, we have a tremendous level of capital to invest in growing our company."
Loans receivable totaled $133.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by new originations of residential mortgage loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans. Construction loans with outstanding balances of $1.2 million at March 31, 2022 were converted to permanent residential mortgage loans during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $22,000, down $819,000 from $841,000 at March 31, 2022.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
89,531
$
87,144
$
2,387
3
%
Commercial real estate
21,521
22,611
(1,090)
(5)
Construction and land
3,843
4,739
(896)
(19)
Multi-family residential
3,315
3,367
(52)
(2)
Total real estate loans
118,210
117,861
349
-
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
11,410
10,119
1,291
13
Consumer
4,004
4,023
(19)
-
Total other loans
15,414
14,142
1,272
9
Total loans
$
133,624
$
132,003
$
1,621
1
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $18,000, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a slight increase in non-performing loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.57% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.55% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately 91% total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 89% at March 31, 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, down $193,000 from $2.2 million, or 1.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The decline in the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects the reversal of provisions made for loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment COVID-19's impact on credit risk and a $77,000 decrease in reserves for loans individually evaluated for impairment. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $189,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $71,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
Total investment securities were $95.8 million at June 30, 2022, down $2.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, 86% of our total investment securities were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $8.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the second quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.37%, up 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.
Total deposits were $178.7 million at June 30, 2022, down $4.3 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to declines in certificates of deposit and demand deposit accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW account balances. Total average deposits were $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $3.7 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$
30,400
$
33,056
$
(2,656)
(8)
%
NOW
39,454
37,916
1,538
4
Money market
19,525
19,358
167
1
Savings
27,388
27,215
173
1
Certificates of deposit
61,968
65,539
(3,571)
(5)
Total deposits
$
178,735
$
183,084
$
(4,349)
(2)
%
Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.71%, up 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined 2 basis points to 0.39%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $59,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $23,000, or 7%) and other interest earning assets (up $39,000, or 205%). Rising market interest rates have increased the yields earned on our securities portfolio and our interest-bearing cash accounts. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $45,000 of interest income due to the full pay-off and recovery of a partially charged-off non-accrual loan.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
133,810
$
1,555
4.66
%
$
130,755
$
1,563
4.85
%
Investment securities(TE)(2)
104,137
352
1.37
103,634
329
1.28
Other interest earning assets
30,108
58
0.78
39,605
19
0.20
Total interest-earning assets(TE)
$
268,055
$
1,965
2.94
%
$
273,994
$
1,911
2.83
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
NOW, money market and savings
$
85,646
$
24
0.11
%
$
81,885
$
24
0.12
%
Certificates of deposit
64,936
63
0.39
65,939
68
0.42
Total interest-bearing deposits
150,582
87
0.23
147,824
92
0.25
FHLB advances
9,079
68
3.00
9,034
68
3.02
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
159,661
$
155
0.39
%
$
156,858
$
160
0.41
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
108,394
$
117,136
Net interest income; average interest
$
1,810
2.55
%
$
1,751
2.42
%
Net interest margin(TE)(3)
2.71
%
2.59
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $379,000, up $182,000, or 92%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. The BEA Program grants awards to depository institutions that have successfully increased their investments in economically distressed communities through certain qualified activities, including investments in CDFIs and providing loans, investments and financial services to businesses and residents located in distressed communities. In addition, income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased by $77,000 to $98,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter largely due to an aggregate of $10.0 million in additional policies purchased in March and April of 2022.
The increases in non-interest income due to the BEA Program grant and BOLI were partially offset by the disposal of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.4 million, up $193,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included $153,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $34,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $43,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $242,000, up $34,000, or 16%, from the previous quarter primarily due to rebranding expenses related to project support provided by our core software vendor.
Professional fees totaled $175,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $35,000, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company incurred professional fees of $26,000 for assistance with the BEA Program grant application.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $109,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $67,000, or 160%, from the first quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022.
Other non-interest expense totaled $240,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $58,000, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $18,000.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $281.0 million in assets at June 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021(1)
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,553
$
511
$
6,426
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
24,582
39,585
22,661
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,135
40,096
29,087
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
82,276
84,649
41,856
Securities held-to-maturity
13,486
13,492
15,511
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
133,624
132,003
140,288
Allowance for loan losses
(1,980)
(2,173)
(2,649)
Loans receivable, net
131,644
129,830
137,639
Accrued interest receivable
556
536
558
Foreclosed assets
320
320
590
Premises and equipment, net
6,494
6,475
6,545
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,795
1,794
1,792
Bank-owned life insurance
13,422
8,824
3,258
Other assets
1,855
1,256
1,493
TOTAL ASSETS
$
280,983
$
287,272
$
238,329
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
30,400
$
33,056
$
28,720
Interest-bearing
148,335
150,028
148,857
Total deposits
178,735
183,084
177,577
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,108
9,063
8,928
Other liabilities
727
663
1,092
TOTAL LIABILITIES
188,570
192,810
187,597
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
53
53
-
Additional paid-in capital
50,838
50,821
-
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
(4,073)
(4,126)
-
Retained earnings
52,240
52,222
50,837
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,645)
(4,508)
(105)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
92,413
94,462
50,732
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
280,983
$
287,272
$
238,329
(1)
Data at June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021(1)
6/30/2022
6/30/2021(1)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
1,555
$
1,563
$
1,865
$
3,118
$
3,673
Investment securities
352
329
141
681
262
Other
58
19
10
77
24
Total interest income
1,965
1,911
2,016
3,876
3,959
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
87
92
135
179
290
Advances from Federal Home
68
68
68
136
136
Total interest expense
155
160
203
315
426
Net interest income
1,810
1,751
1,813
3,561
3,533
Provision for (reversal of) loan
(189)
(71)
(286)
(260)
(286)
Net interest income after provision
1,999
1,822
2,099
3,821
3,819
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit
182
168
160
350
283
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales
(77)
-
-
(77)
25
Bank-owned life insurance
98
21
23
119
45
Federal community development
171
-
-
171
-
Other
5
8
7
13
24
Total non-interest income
379
197
190
576
377
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,218
1,261
1,180
2,479
2,247
Occupancy and equipment
227
210
172
437
354
Data processing and
242
208
181
450
355
Professional fees
175
140
94
315
167
Directors' fees
55
55
70
110
141
ATM and debit card
59
49
46
108
89
Foreclosed assets, net
(2)
(17)
42
(19)
35
Advertising and marketing
109
42
12
151
21
Franchise and shares tax
58
58
-
116
-
Other
240
182
169
422
283
Total non-interest expense
2,381
2,188
1,966
4,569
3,692
Income (loss) before income tax
(3)
(169)
323
(172)
504
Income tax expense (benefit)
(21)
(38)
63
(59)
93
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
18
$
(131)
$
260
$
(113)
$
411
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
N/A
$
(0.02)
$
N/A
(1)
Data for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021(1)
6/30/2022
6/30/2021(1)
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
1,965
$
1,911
$
2,016
$
3,876
$
3,959
Total interest expense
155
160
203
315
426
Net interest income
1,810
1,751
1,813
3,561
3,533
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(189)
(71)
(286)
(260)
(286)
Total non-interest income
379
197
190
576
377
Total non-interest expense
2,381
2,188
1,966
4,569
3,692
Income tax expense (benefit)
(21)
(38)
63
(59)
93
Net income (loss)
$
18
$
(131)
$
260
$
(113)
$
411
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
286,288
$
286,646
$
237,926
$
286,466
$
233,823
Total interest-earning assets
268,055
273,994
223,443
271,009
219,499
Total loans
133,810
130,755
143,145
132,291
146,148
Total interest-bearing deposits
150,582
147,824
147,914
149,210
145,236
Total interest-bearing liabilities
159,661
156,858
156,812
158,267
154,112
Total deposits
183,316
179,615
177,749
181,476
173,567
Total equity
93,318
97,165
50,374
95,231
50,538
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.02
%
(0.19)
%
0.44
%
(0.08)
%
0.35
%
Return on average equity
0.08
(0.55)
2.07
(0.24)
1.64
Efficiency ratio
108.78
112.34
98.18
110.45
94.44
Average equity to average assets
32.60
33.90
21.17
33.24
21.61
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
58.51
57.98
41.92
58.51
41.92
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)
28.43
28.39
21.37
28.43
21.37
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
59.76
59.24
43.18
59.76
43.18
Net interest margin(TE)
2.71
2.59
3.26
2.65
3.25
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
2,173
$
2,276
$
2,962
$
2,276
$
3,022
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(189)
(71)
(286)
(260)
(286)
Charge-offs
(38)
(63)
(43)
(101)
(132)
Recoveries
34
31
16
65
45
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(4)
(32)
(27)
(36)
(87)
Ending balance
$
1,980
$
2,173
$
2,649
$
1,980
$
2,649
CREDIT QUALITY
Non-accruing loans
$
1,246
$
1,269
$
754
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
41
-
143
Total non-performing loans
1,287
1,269
897
Foreclosed assets
320
320
590
Total non-performing assets
$
1,607
$
1,589
$
1,487
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.64
%
Total non-performing assets to total
0.57
0.55
0.62
(1)
Data at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
(2)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
