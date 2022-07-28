The Chris Cuomo Project

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Joe Manchin tells Chris Cuomo he won't commit to backing President Biden in '24. In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Manchin opens up about the realities in the Democratic Party and gives a surprise answer for his own plans in the upcoming race.

Sen. Joe Manchin on The Chris Cuomo Project
Sen. Joe Manchin on The Chris Cuomo Project(PRNewswire)
FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/bP5dGdlKt3E

