Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 41% and Annual TTM Revenue Growth of 52% to $3,090,420

Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 41% and Annual TTM Revenue Growth of 52% to $3,090,420

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Referrizer, LLC, the world's most advanced marketing automation platform for local businesses today reported its financial results for the quarter and trailing twelve months "TTM" June 30, 2022. The company reported year-over-year 41% revenue growth and annual TTM revenue growth of 52% from 2021 to 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021:

41% increase in revenue in Q2'22 compared to Q2'21, increasing to $855,020 from $606,533 in Q2'21.

Revenue per customer increased by 34% from $474 in Q2 2021 to $635 in Q2 2022.

Number of successful payments increased 19% to 4,443 compared to 3,721 in Q2 2021.

Full Year TTM 2022 Compared to Full Year TTM 2021:

Revenue increased by 52% from $2,029,584 in 2021 to $3,090,420 in 2022.

Revenue per customer increased by 35% from $1,121 in 2021 to $1,516 in 2022.

Number of successful payments increased 27% to 16,856 compared to 13,292 in 2021.

Upcoming Highlights

Revenue Growth TTM 2nd Qtr. 2022 and Quarter over Quarter sequential growth

TTM 2nd Qtr. 2022 revenue of $3,090,420 vs $2,841,781 Q1 2022 revenue for a 9% growth quarter to quarter.

Q2 2022 Revenue of $855K increased 12% compared to Q1 2022 Revenue of $761K

Valuation

With our TTM Quarterly Growth of 9%, provides a 9% improvement in pre-money valuations for investors.

Crowdfunding Campaign

$1 million crowdfunding campaign with Republic, a platform with over 1.5 million members. Currently raised $41K . Visit Launchedcrowdfunding campaign with Republic, a platform with over 1.5 million members. Currently raised. Visit www.republic.co/referrizer

Sales

Victory Martial Arts Corporate Account onboarding 40 locations.

Approved by Restore Hyper Wellness as Approved Agency Partner (Potential for 160 locations)

Active pipeline with 3 additional corporate accounts for approved vendor relationships.

New Website launched.

Product

Continuing with UX (User Experience) improvements.

Completed two additional integrations ( Sun Lync and Restore POW)

Completed Design for New Marketplace (Projected to represent 20% of our revenue when we hit $50M ARR)

Completed Design for New Offer Creation (As part of our Product-Led future)

"Our second quarter and TTM full year results continue to thrive with 41% revenue growth over the same quarter last year and TTM full year growth of 52%" said Andre Cvijovic, the Company's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Cvijovic continued, "We continue to look for participation in our crowdfunding campaign and or direct investment in Referrizer and also investor referrals for interested parties in this round of funding. The deadline is fast approaching to September 30th, 2022, so if you are interested, act now."

George O'Leary, Vice Chairman, said "Our TTM annual revenue has exceeded the $3M milestone. With it going from $2.8M to $3.1M during the last quarter increases the calculated market capitalization by another $2M, similar to last quarter, creating an even larger buying opportunity for the current investment round."

About Referrizer, LLC

The Referrizer platform is revolutionizing and setting a new standard for local business marketing. Getting more clients and keeping them longer is now easier, more convenient, and more effective than ever before. The most powerful way to grow your business is through referrals combined with marketing automation.

Referrizer is helping local wellness businesses to solve two of their biggest business challenges: getting new customers and keeping existing customers longer. It's the worlds' most advanced marketing automation for local businesses offering end-to-end solutions.

Referrizer is a cloud software service platform that integrates with existing POS or business scheduling software. It empowers local businesses with an automated Referral Marketing System that turns existing customers into brand ambassadors. Our Reputation Management system prevents businesses from getting bad reviews while delivering 10x improvement in positive 5-star reviews. Our set of tools for Retention Marketing include: a loyalty program, Email and Text marketing automation that empowers communication with customers, so businesses can increase upsell value, prevent cancellations, reduce churn and extend lifetime value of their customers.

Our newest "Quick Connect" feature increases conversion rate from leads to customers by 400% by reducing time to contact leads from hours to less than 60 seconds.

As a result, businesses in our network experience positive ROI in the very first month, save hundreds of hours in manual labor through automation and most importantly get predictable, long-lasting results.

Referrizer is growing incredibly fast. Our upcoming releases in development will simplify user experience and the onboarding process while delivering even better results for our clients. For more information, visit our website at www.referrizer.com or reach andre.c@referrizer.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Andre Cvijovic

Chairman and CEO

(954) 667-3648

andre.c@referrizer.com

George O'Leary

Vice Chairman

(561) 779-8338

goleary@referrizer.com

Referrizer, LLC Selected Financial Data Quarters Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021









Three Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021 Statement of Operations Data





















Total revenue $ 855,020

$ 606,381 Net loss $ (135,618)*

$ (75,135)



































Balance Sheet Data











June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total Assets $ 757,949

$ 885,741 Total Liabilities $ 508,824**

$ 181,893 Total Unitholders' Equity $ 249,126***

$ 703,848 Net Capitalized Software Development Costs $ 308,381

$ 322,850

* Net Loss decreased 29% from $190,794 in Q1 2022 to $135,618 in Q2 2022 mainly due to the increase in revenue during the period.

** Includes $350,000 of new SBA loan with a 30-year term at 3.75% interest.

*** Decrease in Equity due to ( $584k ) in TTM net loss offset by equity compensation of $133k .

View original content:

SOURCE Referrizer, LLC