Silicon Motion Announces MonTitan(TM)

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers and solid-state storage devices today announces MonTitan™, a PCIe Gen5 SSD solution platform perfectly suited for the most challenging Datacenter and Enterprise applications.

Silicon Motion's new MonTitan™ platform features an entirely new, purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture, optimized for performance and QoS. Its unique Layered FW stack enables the development of customer differentiated solutions with a high degree of flexibility and accelerated time to market, all while reducing engineering cost.

"SSD storage solutions are evolving to address new challenges in data centers which demand changes in storage platforms and operating models," said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion's Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D. "Our MonTitan™ SSD solution is an innovative PCIe Gen5 SSD platform designed to satisfy the unique demands of datacenters today while providing flexibility and programmability to meet future evolving standards."

MonTitan™ is a high-performance, user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion's 3rd Generation NVMe controller family, the SM8366, supporting OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 2.0 specifications. Leveraging proprietary PerformaShape™ and NANDCommand™ technology, MonTitan™ delivers superb performance and QoS with industry-leading security.

Silicon Motion's MonTitan™ SSD solution platform features proprietary technology such as:

PerformaShape™ provides ASIC-based QoS sets using HW isolation to ensure maximum BW performance while maximizing user defined individual performance elements (QOS, Latency, RR/RW, power).

NANDCommand™ maximizes the Enterprise performance of next generation NAND geometries with exceptional LDPC error correction and endurance extension for QLC and beyond.

"Silicon Motion's launch of the MonTitan™ SSD solutions platform provides an interesting development vehicle with their Layered FW stack and flexible architecture to enable application-oriented solutions like QLC and ZNS SSDs. Alibaba has interest to further evaluate these solutions," said Feng Zhu, Director of Engineering & Architect, Alibaba Cloud.

"Next generation technologies such as PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification and E1.S are hyperscale needs to enable performance, thermals and management at scale. The Silicon Motion MonTitan™ platform supports PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe 2.0 SSD Specification and E1.S to meet the next generation hyperscale requirements," said Ross Stenfort, Hardware System Engineer, Meta.

The MonTitan™ SM8366 ASIC is a dual-ported Enterprise and Data Center PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller with 16 channels supporting up to 2400MT/s. The SM8366 provides industry-leading blazingly fast 4K Sequential (> 14GB/s) and Random (>3.0M IOPS) SSD performance and contains a scalable Single / Dual Channel 40bit DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DRAM interface. The high-performance SM8366 with the MonTitan™ platform unleashes the potential once limited by SSD storage architecture, providing flexible, high-integrity solutions to enable a new standard of data center SSD design.

"We would like to congratulate Silicon Motion on their successful launch of the SM8366 SSD controller and the high performance PCIe Gen5 MonTitan™ Platform,"said Atsushi Inoue, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation. "Silicon Motion's user programmable and feature-rich platform will enable a broad range of applications by bringing out our BiCS FLASH™ and XL-FLASH™ potential and opening up new opportunities to our mutual enterprise and data center customers."

"It is great to be working with Silicon Motion and their PCIe 5.0 MonTitan™ platform to enable our industry leading flash in their turnkey solutions," said Daniel Doyle, Director of NAND Component Marketing at Micron, "This collaboration enables our mutual customers to deploy the world's most advanced flash, including Micron's 176-layer QLC, to increase performance and density in customer solutions."

"We are pleased that Silicon Motion launched the PCIe Gen5 MonTitan™ SSD Platform. As a leading flash memory provider and core value contributor, YMTC will co-work with Silicon Motion's MonTitan™ platform to build a better future of memory eco-system enabled with YMTC's next generation NAND technologies," said Frank Fan, Head of Product Management, YMTC.

The MonTitan™ SSD platform comprised of the SM8366 standards-based Reference Hardware Design Kits and licensable Turnkey and Layered firmware stacks, will be sampling to early engagement partners in Q4'22.

Silicon Motion will display the MonTitan™ SSD solution platform from August 2 through August 4 at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California. For further information, please visit: https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2022FMS/

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

