STEVE NOLAN BOLSTERS CCO'S LEADERSHIP TEAM

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pen used to map the path Steve Nolan has traveled from his birth in Ireland to his current role with Cornerstone Consulting would run out of ink somewhere around 1996 when he won the Henry Ford Technology Award. Starting with his arrival in Michigan in 1985, he has positively impacted manufacturing operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and China, mentoring countless leaders along the way.

Steve Nolan joins the Cornerstone team with an emphasis on leadership development, driving success for CCO's clientele.

"Steve is a walking encyclopedia of lean manufacturing and Six Sigma brilliance who solves problems with incredible ease," said Bill Currence, CCO's President & Managing Partner. "His personal emphasis on leadership development drives his success with our clientele because people are the root of every solution and the core of our business."

The son of a serial entrepreneur, Nolan grew up learning the value of talent as the solution for business challenges. Those people skills, developed in his father's businesses, carried him to success in industries ranging from automotive and aviation to heavy equipment, e-bikes, and mining. At each stop, he drove productivity and profitability upward with his clear view into the prevailing situation and his direct manner of speaking to all involved.

"To ably counsel business leaders, one must certainly be able to prescribe material investments and recommend overhead reductions, but the top challenge is putting the right people in the right place to succeed," said Nolan, who holds two US patents and multiple European patents. "CCO's ability to not only identify key personnel needs but also fill them with our staffing capability is a combination that our competitors would be hard pressed to match."

Nolan also credits CCO's pragmatic approach to business as a key reason for joining the team.

"I often return to that famous quote by Winston Churchill: 'However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results,'" concluded Nolan. "Time is still money, so getting stuff done is more important than talking endlessly about it. I'm proud to be part of a company culture that consistently looks at results and delighted to know those results do so much for our clients."

