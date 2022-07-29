ArcBest Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue, Operating Income and Net Income Demonstrate ArcBest's Success Driving Growth and Value Creation

Strategic Growth Initiatives Solidify ArcBest's Position as a Logistics Leader and Partner of Choice

Second quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion increased 46.8 percent over second quarter 2021.

Net income improved to $102.5 million , or $4.00 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2022 net income was $110.0 million , or $4.30 per diluted share.

Innovation investments contributed to revenue growth and improved profitability.

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion, an increase of $444.0 million compared to second quarter 2021. Each operating segment achieved at least double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 results include the impact of the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), which was completed in November 2021.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest) (PRNewswire)

ArcBest's second quarter 2022 operating income was $137.3 million and net income was $102.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $74.3 million and net income of $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The recent quarter's revenue, operating income and net income totals were the highest of any quarter in ArcBest's history.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, second quarter non-GAAP operating income was $150.5 million, compared to $76.8 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $110.0 million, or $4.30 per diluted share, compared to $54.6 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

"ArcBest's talented and dedicated team has been successfully executing our strategy, delivering strong financial results and driving value-enhancing growth for the benefit of our shareholders, customers and other stakeholders. The second quarter of 2022 was no exception, as we achieved 47% revenue growth due to increasing demand for our broad offering of transportation and logistics services," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "As our customers' supply chains become even more complex and economic pressures increase, our strategic focus on technology, innovation and the development of our people positions us to thrive in all environments. By advancing our strategic plan and investing capital back into the business, we continue to differentiate ArcBest and position our company as a logistics leader, our customers' partner of choice, and a consistent generator of superior value for investors."

Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 20 22 Versus Second Q uarter 20 21

Revenue of $802.6 million compared to $652.8 million , a per-day increase of 22.9 percent.

Total tonnage per day increase of 3.7 percent, including an increase of 0.9 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

Total shipments per day increased 2.0 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.7 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.

Operating income of $116.7 million and an operating ratio of 85.5 percent compared to operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $124.6 million and an operating ratio of 84.5 percent compared to operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent.

ArcBest's Asset-Based business delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter versus the prior year period due in part to a healthy pricing environment, higher fuel surcharges and an increase in ABF Freight's average weight per shipment. Customer demand drove increases in this year's freight shipments and tonnage resulting in growth compared to strong, double-digit percent increases in second quarter 2021. Strength in base freight rate pricing continued during the quarter reflecting the value of the logistics solutions ArcBest offers its customers during an ongoing period of supply chain volatility. ArcBest achieved higher second quarter profitability using optimization tools and improved freight data, maintaining more consistent day-to-day business levels while optimizing revenue and managing costs. Hiring initiatives continued at specific service center locations throughout the ABF Freight network and contributed to a net increase in employees.

Asset-Light ‡

Second Quarter 2022 Versus Second Quarter 2021 (including the results of MoLo)

Revenue of $631.8 million compared to $330.3 million , a per-day increase of 91.3 percent.

Operating income of $29.1 million compared to $16.3 million . Prior year operating income included a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. On a non‑GAAP basis, operating income of $31.9 million compared to $10.3 million .

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $34.6 million compared to $12.1 million , as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Higher market rates combined with continued customer demand for our services resulted in strong second quarter revenue growth and another quarter of record profitability in the ArcBest Asset-Light segment. Enhanced revenue and shipment totals versus the same period last year reflect the positive impact of additional truckload brokerage business from MoLo, for which the integration is on schedule. The broad range of ArcBest Asset-Light services offered through managed transportation, dedicated, expedite and international continue to be a great benefit to customers. Each service positively contributed to improved Asset-Light profitability compared to the prior-year period as operating leverage increased due to the revenue growth of the business.

At FleetNet, revenue growth and improved profitability resulted from increases in both total events and revenue per event.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 1,392,929

$ 948,973

$ 2,728,003

$ 1,778,186





























OPERATING EXPENSES



1,255,583



874,674



2,495,729



1,671,696





























OPERATING INCOME



137,346



74,299



232,274



106,490





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



361



322



467



714

Interest and other related financing costs



(1,863)



(2,274)



(3,802)



(4,702)

Other, net



(2,807)



1,111



(3,633)



2,303







(4,309)



(841)



(6,968)



(1,685)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



133,037



73,458



225,306



104,805





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



30,576



12,477



53,276



20,463





























NET INCOME

$ 102,461

$ 60,981

$ 172,030

$ 84,342





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 4.16

$ 2.38

$ 6.98

$ 3.30

Diluted

$ 4.00

$ 2.27

$ 6.68

$ 3.13





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



24,607,362



25,586,353



24,658,739



25,522,453

Diluted



25,596,031



26,910,796



25,756,314



26,926,133



ARCBEST CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































June 30

December 31





2022

2021





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 127,058

$ 76,620

Short-term investments



76,802



48,339

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $15,991; 2021 - $13,226)



659,672



582,344

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $703; 2021 - $690)



18,612



13,094

Prepaid expenses



32,353



40,104

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



10,310



9,654

Other



10,750



5,898

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



935,557



776,053

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



356,149



350,694

Revenue equipment



993,008



980,283

Service, office, and other equipment



276,965



251,085

Software



179,195



175,989

Leasehold improvements



20,189



16,931







1,825,506



1,774,982

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,115,887



1,079,061







709,619



695,921

















GOODWILL



299,075



300,337

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



120,145



126,580

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



124,086



106,686

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



5,655



5,470

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



99,569



101,629

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,293,706

$ 2,112,676

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 346,051

$ 311,401

Income taxes payable



17,110



12,087

Accrued expenses



304,425



305,851

Current portion of long-term debt



56,049



50,615

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



24,534



22,740

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



748,169



702,694

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



169,356



174,917

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



104,253



88,835

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



16,694



16,733

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



132,930



135,537

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



59,092



64,893

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2022: 29,614,798 shares; 2021: 29,359,597 shares



296



294

Additional paid-in capital



340,035



318,033

Retained earnings



968,417



801,314

Treasury stock, at cost, 2022: 5,109,030 shares; 2021: 4,492,514 shares



(250,510)



(194,273)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



4,974



3,699

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,063,212



929,067

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,293,706

$ 2,112,676





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.



ARCBEST CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

































Six Months Ended





June 30





2022

2021





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 172,030

$ 84,342

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



63,690



58,709

Amortization of intangibles



6,463



1,927

Share-based compensation expense



6,641



5,678

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



3,583



(334)

Change in deferred income taxes



(6,371)



(7,612)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(4,073)



(8,408)

Gain on sale of subsidiary



(402)



(6,923)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(87,092)



(37,745)

Prepaid expenses



7,477



1,419

Other assets



72



25

Income taxes



4,211



12,275

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



114



761

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



18,280



41,786

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



184,623



145,900

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(49,682)



(25,395)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



9,115



10,864

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary



475



9,013

Purchases of short-term investments



(64,330)



(43,690)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



35,840



49,165

Capitalization of internally developed software



(8,541)



(9,477)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)



2,279



—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(74,844)



(9,520)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



58,000



—

Proceeds from notes payable



7,280



—

Payments on long-term debt



(84,905)



(54,643)

Net change in book overdrafts



6,085



(922)

Deferred financing costs



—



(189)

Payment of common stock dividends



(4,927)



(4,095)

Purchases of treasury stock



(31,237)



(8,100)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(9,637)



(9,766)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(59,341)



(77,715)

















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



50,438



58,665

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



76,620



303,954

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 127,058

$ 362,619

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 19,498

$ 8,138

Accruals for equipment received

$ 7,574

$ 5,984

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 30,210

$ 6,051



___________________________ 1) Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.

ARCBEST CORPORATION













FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS

































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30



June 30





2022



2021



2022



2021





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 802,622







$ 652,832







$ 1,507,933







$ 1,209,124























































ArcBest(1)



549,655









270,748









1,144,939









523,084





FleetNet



82,132









59,547









160,510









118,710





Total Asset-Light



631,787









330,295









1,305,449









641,794























































Other and eliminations



(41,480)









(34,154)









(85,379)









(72,732)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 1,392,929







$ 948,973







$ 2,728,003







$ 1,778,186























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 328,068

40.9 %

$ 302,370

46.3 %

$ 641,565

42.5 %

$ 588,064

48.6 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



99,296

12.4





64,689

9.9





184,127

12.2





125,530

10.4

Operating taxes and licenses



12,823

1.6





12,303

1.9





25,316

1.7





24,551

2.0

Insurance



12,197

1.5





9,454

1.4





22,628

1.5





18,393

1.5

Communications and utilities



4,648

0.6





4,663

0.7





9,335

0.6





9,633

0.8

Depreciation and amortization



24,463

3.1





23,308

3.6





48,768

3.2





46,792

3.9

Rents and purchased transportation



121,550

15.1





95,082

14.6





224,535

14.9





170,670

14.1

Shared services



75,584

9.4





69,372

10.6





142,734

9.6





125,238

10.4

Gain on sale of property and equipment(2)



(1,370)

(0.2)





71

—





(4,065)

(0.3)





(8,624)

(0.7)

Innovative technology costs(3)



7,954

1.0





7,532

1.2





14,914

1.0





14,400

1.2

Other



753

0.1





77

—





1,386

0.1





511

—

Total Asset-Based



685,966

85.5 %



588,921

90.2 %



1,311,243

87.0 %



1,115,158

92.2 %

















































ArcBest(1)















































Purchased transportation

$ 448,160

81.5 %

$ 226,603

83.7 %

$ 956,540

83.5 %

$ 437,598

83.6 % Supplies and expenses



4,263

0.8





2,476

0.9





7,529

0.7





5,044

1.0

Depreciation and amortization(4)



5,468

1.0





2,366

0.9





10,648

0.9





4,752

0.9

Shared services



57,986

10.6





29,078

10.7





108,183

9.5





55,150

10.5

Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)



(402)

(0.1)





(6,923)

(2.6)





(402)

—





(6,923)

(1.3)

Other



6,701

1.2





2,021

0.8





13,846

1.2





4,071

0.8







522,176

95.0 %



255,621

94.4 %



1,096,344

95.8 %



499,692

95.5 % FleetNet



80,540

98.1 %



58,409

98.1 %



157,201

97.9 %



116,549

98.2 % Total Asset-Light



602,716









314,030









1,253,545









616,241























































Other and eliminations(6)



(33,099)









(28,277)









(69,059)









(59,703)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 1,255,583

90.1 %

$ 874,674

92.2 %

$ 2,495,729

91.5 %

$ 1,671,696

94.0 %

















































OPERATING INCOME















































Asset-Based

$ 116,656







$ 63,911







$ 196,690







$ 93,966























































ArcBest(1)



27,479









15,127









48,595









23,392





FleetNet



1,592









1,138









3,309









2,161





Total Asset-Light



29,071









16,265









51,904









25,553























































Other and eliminations(6)



(8,381)









(5,877)









(16,320)









(13,029)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 137,346







$ 74,299







$ 232,274







$ 106,490







___________________________ 1) The 2022 periods include the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021. 2) The six months ended June 30, 2021 include an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. The 2022 amounts primarily consist of gains on sale of replaced equipment. 3) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 4) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 5) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 6) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30





2022

2021



2022



2021

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 137,346

$ 74,299

$ 232,274

$ 106,490

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



10,341



8,475



20,027



16,142

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,214



937



6,427



1,874

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



(402)



(6,923)



(402)



(6,923)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 150,499

$ 76,788

$ 259,136

$ 117,583





























Net Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 102,461

$ 60,981

$ 172,030

$ 84,342

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



7,789



6,417



15,078



12,241

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



2,397



702



4,793



1,404

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



—



—



604



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



(317)



(5,437)



(317)



(5,437)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



2,710



(1,248)



3,503



(2,514)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



(5,059)



(6,796)



(5,929)



(6,931)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 109,981

$ 54,619

$ 189,762

$ 83,105





























Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 4.00

$ 2.27

$ 6.68

$ 3.13

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.30



0.24



0.59



0.45

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



0.09



0.03



0.19



0.05

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



—



—



0.02



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



(0.01)



(0.20)



(0.01)



(0.20)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



0.11



(0.05)



0.14



(0.09)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



(0.20)



(0.25)



(0.23)



(0.26)

Non-GAAP amounts(6)

$ 4.30

$ 2.03

$ 7.37

$ 3.09



__________________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income. As previously disclosed, contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 5) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 6) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION





















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 116,656

85.5 %

$ 63,911

90.2 %

$ 196,690

87.0 %

$ 93,966

92.2 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



7,954

(1.0)





7,532

(1.2)





14,914

(1.0)





14,400

(1.2)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 124,610

84.5 %

$ 71,443

89.0 %

$ 211,604

86.0 %

$ 108,366

91.0 %













Asset-Light









ArcBest Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 27,479

95.0 %

$ 15,127

94.4 %

$ 48,595

95.8 %

$ 23,392

95.5 %

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,214

(0.6)





937

(0.3)





6,427

(0.6)





1,874

(0.4)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





810

(0.1)





—

—



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



(402)

0.1





(6,923)

2.6





(402)

—





(6,923)

1.3



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 30,291

94.5 %

$ 9,141

96.7 %

$ 55,430

95.1 %

$ 18,343

96.4 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1,592

98.1 %

$ 1,138

98.1 %

$ 3,309

97.9 %

$ 2,161

98.2 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 29,071

95.4 %

$ 16,265

95.1 %

$ 51,904

96.0 %

$ 25,553

96.0 %

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,214

(0.5)





937

(0.3)





6,427

(0.5)





1,874

(0.3)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





810

(0.1)





—

—



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



(402)

0.1





(6,923)

2.1





(402)

—





(6,923)

1.1



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 31,883

95.0 %

$ 10,279

96.9 %

$ 58,739

95.4 %

$ 20,504

96.8 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (8,381)







$ (5,877)







$ (16,320)







$ (13,029)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(5)



2,387









943









5,113









1,742







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (5,994)







$ (4,934)







$ (11,207)







$ (11,287)









__________________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 5) Represents costs associated with initiative to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software, and costs related to the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

ARCBEST CORPORATION











RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

























Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 137,346

$ (4,309)

$ 133,037

$ 30,576

$ 102,461

23.0 % Innovative technology costs(1)



10,341



148



10,489



2,700



7,789

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



3,214



—



3,214



817



2,397

25.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



—



—



—



—



—

—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(402)



—



(402)



(85)



(317)

(21.1)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



2,710



2,710



—



2,710

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



5,059



(5,059)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 150,499

$ (1,451)

$ 149,048

$ 39,067

$ 109,981

26.2 %











































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 232,274

$ (6,968)

$ 225,306

$ 53,276

$ 172,030

23.6 % Innovative technology costs(1)



20,027



277



20,304



5,226



15,078

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



6,427



—



6,427



1,634



4,793

25.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



810



—



810



206



604

25.4

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(402)



—



(402)



(85)



(317)

(21.1)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



3,503



3,503



—



3,503

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



5,929



(5,929)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 259,136

$ (3,188)

$ 255,948

$ 66,186

$ 189,762

25.9 %











































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021







Other

Income

Income













Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 74,299

$ (841)

$ 73,458

$ 12,477

$ 60,981

17.0 % Innovative technology costs(1)



8,475



166



8,641



2,224



6,417

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



937



—



937



235



702

25.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



(1,248)



(1,248)



—



(1,248)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



6,796



(6,796)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 76,788

$ (1,923)

$ 74,865

$ 20,246

$ 54,619

27.0 %











































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 106,490

$ (1,685)

$ 104,805

$ 20,463

$ 84,342

19.5 % Innovative technology costs(1)



16,142



340



16,482



4,241



12,241

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



1,874



—



1,874



470



1,404

25.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



(2,514)



(2,514)



—



(2,514)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



6,931



(6,931)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 117,583

$ (3,859)

$ 113,724

$ 30,619

$ 83,105

26.9 %

____________________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow. 5) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 6) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 102,461

$ 60,981

$ 172,030

$ 84,342

Interest and other related financing costs



1,863



2,274



3,802



4,702

Income tax provision



30,576



12,477



53,276



20,463

Depreciation and amortization(1)



35,330



30,282



70,153



60,636

Amortization of share-based compensation



3,878



3,324



6,641



5,678

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)



(402)



(6,923)



(402)



(6,923)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173,706

$ 102,415

$ 306,310

$ 168,898



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)











ArcBest

























Operating Income

$ 27,479

$ 15,127

$ 48,595

$ 23,392

Depreciation and amortization(1)



5,468



2,366



10,648



4,752

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)



(402)



(6,923)



(402)



(6,923)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,545

$ 10,570

$ 59,651

$ 21,221











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 1,592

$ 1,138

$ 3,309

$ 2,161

Depreciation and amortization(1)



446



413



873



828

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,038

$ 1,551

$ 4,182

$ 2,989











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income

$ 29,071

$ 16,265

$ 51,904

$ 25,553

Depreciation and amortization(1)



5,914



2,779



11,521



5,580

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)



—



—



810



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary(3)



(402)



(6,923)



(402)



(6,923)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,583

$ 12,121

$ 63,833

$ 24,210



____________________________ 1) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 2) Represents change in fair value of the contingent consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table. 3) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.

ARCBEST CORPORATION





















OPERATING STATISTICS

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change





(Unaudited)

Asset-Based





































































Workdays



63.5



63.5







127.0



126.5









































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 45.76

$ 38.87

17.7 %

$ 44.77

$ 37.54

19.3 %





































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 632.43

$ 528.33

19.7 %

$ 606.14

$ 495.76

22.3 %





































Shipments



1,276,859



1,251,791

2.0 %



2,504,083



2,467,207

1.5 %





































Shipments / Day



20,108



19,713

2.0 %



19,717



19,504

1.1 %





































Tonnage (Tons)



882,367



850,817

3.7 %



1,695,097



1,629,232

4.0 %





































Tons / Day



13,896



13,399

3.7 %



13,347



12,879

3.6 %





































Pounds / Shipment



1,382



1,359

1.7 %



1,354



1,321

2.5 %





































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,096



1,107

(1.0 %)



1,088



1,099

(1.0 %)







































________________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.



















Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022



(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

























Revenue / Shipment



15.2 %



23.5 %













Shipments / Day



74.8 %



79.2 %

________________________ 2) Statistical data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the operations of MoLo, which was acquired on November 1, 2021. Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions is not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment for the periods presented.

