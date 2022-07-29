CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES ADJUSTED PROTOCOLS TO REFLECT CDC REQUIREMENT CHANGES FOR U.S. CRUISE INDUSTRY

MIAMI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line is pleased to announce that we are adjusting certain protocols to reflect the lifting of CDC requirements for the U.S. cruise industry.

We remain, as always, committed to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. These changes will be made in phases, with the first of these updates effective on Thursday, August 4, 2022 and focused on short cruise itineraries of 5 nights or less.

More changes will be announced shortly and all changes are subject to any requirements of destinations on the itinerary.

Effective for embarkations on or after Thursday, August 4:

No pre-cruise testing for fully vaccinated guests booked on cruises with itineraries 5 nights or less.

Pre-cruise testing for itineraries 6 nights or longer can be conducted three (3) days before departure.

There will be no in-terminal testing for unvaccinated guests on day of departure, but all unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older must provide proof of a negative result of a lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken within three (3) days before embarkation.

Guests should continue to carefully review all pre-cruise communications and refer to the Have Fun. Be Safe. page on Carnival.com for more information.

