As inflation soars, driven by rising energy prices, energy conservation company Cenergistic helps manage and contain energy costs

DALLAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of record heat waves in much of the country, consumers and businesses alike are also feeling the heat from soaring energy prices.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the energy index jumped 7.5 percent in the last month and contributed nearly half of the overall increase in inflation.

The energy index — which includes prices for natural gas, electricity, fuel oil, and gasoline — is up 41.6 percent since last year, marking the largest 12-month increase since April 1980.

"Spiking energy prices have our attention, and we're urging people to look at their energy spend and take action now to manage those costs before they become an even bigger pain point in their budgets," said Dr. William S. Spears, Founder, and CEO of Cenergistic.

"Think about school districts and other organizations that have multiple buildings or campuses to manage," said Dr. Spears. "When their energy budget increases, the impact is exponential so everyone suffers, including students, teachers, and staff. It's our goal to help our partners manage energy spend so they can preserve funds to use where their organizations need it most."

The Cenergistic energy conservation program delivers financial savings as well as significant environmental benefit from a reduced carbon footprint. Cenergistic partners typically save 24% or more on expected energy costs without adding any new equipment and also have earned more than 13,000 ENERGY STAR recognitions.

About Cenergistic

Since 1986 Cenergistic has partnered with 1,500+ educational, local government, healthcare and faith-based organizations, delivering $6.4 billion in utility savings. These strong results come from the application of Cenergistic's science-based strategies enhanced by our patented Cenergistic Optimize™ software platform to drive building and equipment optimization. Our energy conservation program reduces utility consumption by an average of 24% with no capital investment while maintaining or improving the comfort and quality of building environments. For 14 consecutive years, Cenergistic has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year or Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. To learn more, visit www.cenergistic.com .

