MEDICARDIA HEALTH, INC LAUNCHES 'VIRTUAS' WITH NEW MARKET ENTRANT ENCOMPASS REMOTE, TO DEPLOY NATIONS FIRST COMPREHENSIVE CONNECTED CARDIOVASCULAR CARE PLATFORM

MEQUON, Wis., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Remote to be the first care management service provider in North America to offer the Medicardia Remote Monitoring and Chronic Care Management platform 'Virtuas', for management of patients with chronic conditions. Encompass Remote is deploying the revolutionary care management platform to leverage Virtuas' workflow, data aggregation, and automation features that dramatically improve patient access to high quality care through embedded clinical intelligence across multiple virtual care settings and workflows including remote monitoring of vital signs (RPM), remote care of chronic conditions (CCM and PCM) and monitoring and management of cardiac implanted devices (CIED remote monitoring).

"The MediCardia Virtuas platform offers a full suite of virtual technology capabilities to enable care that meets patients where they are throughout the care continuum. This will allow us to track patients' progress and proactively identify cardiac decompensation. Further the workflow features make it easier to engage directly with the patients' care team so they can evaluate the data themselves and take action. No other platform attempts to engage the provider team in this way. This strengthens the bond between patients and their entire care team and allows us to be more effective in care delivery." Said Beyan Bonal, CEO of Encompass Remote.

"We are excited to work with Encompass Remote to bring this connected, integrated data platform to the patients and community they serve throughout the country." said Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, MediCardia Founder & CEO.

About Encompass Remote

Encompass Remote seeks to change in paradigm the way cardiovascular and heart failure patients are monitored. We strive to reduce the burden on clinic and hospital staff and provide maximum efficiency. We aim to help Clinicians focus on patients by keeping data in context, by using the best world class platforms and highly qualified practitioners to deliver an all-encompassing service with complete efficiency and ultimate productivity.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia Health is constantly enhancing and evolving their smart digital medicine platform, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology and across healthcare. MediCardia aims to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care.

