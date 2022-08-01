ARLO DEBUTS FIRST-EVER NATIONAL CAMPAIGN AIRING ACROSS LINEAR TV NETWORKS AND STREAMING PLATFORMS

"Protect Your Everything" TV Spots Personify Relatable, Everyday Uncertainties and Illustrate How Arlo Smart Home Security Delivers Smarter Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading, smart home security brand, today unveiled its first national advertising campaign, "Protect Your Everything." The campaign features spots focused on two unique narratives that tap into the chaos of today's world and the multitude of associated worries. Spots will air on linear TV networks and streaming properties, including Bravo, Discovery, ESPN, HGTV, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Travel Channel. The targeted, full-funnel media campaign also includes endemic display and paid social ads as part of Arlo's media investment.

Most Americans face common concerns and feel like they're in danger daily, with 42% feeling unsafe in their own homes1. "Protect Your Everything" leverages relatable headspace-occupying anxieties to offer viewers a sense of control and peace of mind enabled by smarter protection.

"Did my kids make it home safely? Did my package get stolen? Did I leave the stove on? Whether working from the office or remotely, running errands or on vacation, we can all relate to the mountain of uncertainties tied to everyday life," said Lily Knowles, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Arlo. "Our new spots capture those relatable feelings through a unique lens and show how Arlo's powerful, yet easy-to-use smarter security solutions protect everything we love in this fast-paced, modern world."

Directed by award-winning multidisciplinary director Rodrigo Valdes , "Protect Your Everything" was conceptualized by Los Angeles-based creative agency Haymaker . Award-winning special effects makeup artist Barney Burman helped transform the campaign's actors as they personified everyday uncertainties.

"Protect Your Everything" commercial spots include:

Uncertainties At the Office

Uncertainties On Vacation - Live October 10, 2022

Arlo's full suite of award-winning smart security solutions, including indoor and outdoor wireless cameras, floodlight cameras, video doorbells, security system, works in tandem with the easy-to-use Arlo Secure app and Arlo Secure AI-powered service, which enables users to not only manage their Arlo devices but also access emergency help when needed. Arlo Secure service plans provide rolling 30-day cloud recordings, personalized notifications such as person, animal, vehicle and package detection, and access to 24/7 Emergency Response so customers can more quickly dispatch fire, police, or medical responders to the camera's location in one touch.

For more information on Arlo's "Protect Your Everything" campaign or to learn more about Arlo's full range of Arlo smart security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com/Protect .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

1 Nationally representative online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by Arlo and conducted by OnePoll. Data was collected between September 22 - 28, 2021.

