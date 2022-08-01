BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN DAVIDSON, N.C.

At 624 Jetton St., Suite 260

DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 624 Jetton St., Suite 260.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 980-306-5333 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark has more than 20 clinics in the Charlotte region and more than 50 clinics throughout North Carolina.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Miranda Casey earned a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Wingate University.

Casey is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in trigger point dry needling. Her clinical interests include manual therapy, sports rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, orthopedics, treating dancers and orthopedic pelvic health.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

