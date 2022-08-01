New Automation Provides Restaurants Easy and Efficient Group Reservations Management

Consumers now can easily make online group reservations for party rooms, banquet halls, and event centers.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RRT Holdings, Inc. (DBA: Revolution Ordering, a BlueCart , Inc. company) ("Revolution Ordering"), officially announced the launch of a new digital group reservation management system enabling consumers–particularly tour groups–to directly book group events at their favorite restaurants, banquet halls, events centers, and venues. The groundbreaking automation is the latest feature of Revolution Ordering's Order One digital ordering platform that streamlines operations as well as grows revenue for restaurants.

Revolution Ordering Logo (PRNewswire)

Golden Corral , America's #1 buffet, is the first Revolution Ordering partner to launch the new group reservation system.

All online group reservations via Order One capture group and event details, automatically notify specific restaurant or venue locations, generate reports for better staffing and inventory management, and create calendar reminder notifications with guests.

"Large group reservations can be very lucrative for restaurants. However, the traditional analog management of party rooms and venue reservations create headaches for event coordinators and are often rife with error," said Brad Duea, President of Revolution Ordering. "The group reservations automation built within Order One streamlines many of the detailed tasks simplifying event coordination while supporting greater scalability and revenue growth for restaurant and hospitality companies."

Golden Corral, America's #1 buffet restaurant, is the first Revolution Ordering brand partner to launch the new group reservation system at select locations. More locations are expected to roll out during the remainder of 2022.

"Enhancing our group sales category is a vital initiative for our brand. We wanted an elegant, easy-to-use reservation system to provide an enhanced experience for our guests and dramatically simplify our internal coordination," said Bob Mason, Senior Manager of Strategic Integration of Golden Corral. "Our progressive rollout of the Order One group reservation automation to Golden Corral locations continues to have an exciting impact on our digital transformation."

The new digital group reservation system is the latest of the many features of the Order One platform which also includes the recently launched and announced virtual brand solutions, premium curbside pickup solution and partnership with FlyBuy , and a direct ordering integration with Google Search and Maps .

Learn more about Revolution Ordering and its Order One platform on Revolution's website .

About Revolution Ordering

RRT Holdings, Inc. (Revolution Ordering) is part of BlueCart, the leading hospitality eCommerce platform in the food service and hospitality industries. BlueCart's mission is to enable and drive the digital transformation of the hospitality industry. BlueCart's unified order management platform helps hospitality and food businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase sales and better serve hospitality clients and their guests. BlueCart's solutions include: BlueCart, the largest B2B marketplace and order management platform in the wholesaling and food distribution industry; BinWise, the all-in-one liquor inventory management platform; and Revolution Ordering, which includes a direct-to-consumer omni-channel digital ordering platform, a delivery enablement product, a third party delivery marketplace order insertion product, and a Google Food Ordering integration. BlueCart has handled over $2 billion in combined sales through its platform and currently serves over 101,000 restaurant and hospitality locations. Learn more at BlueCart , BinWise, and Revolution Ordering.

Golden Corral Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueCart