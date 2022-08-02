HEALTHGRADES RECOGNIZES 145 LEADING HOSPITALS FOR EXCELLENCE ACROSS OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades , the #1 website Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, today announced the National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology: the recipients of the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™, the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™, and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Award™. This assessment is rooted in clinical outcomes for Ob-Gyn patients and recognizes the top hospitals around the nation that provide superior care for patients during labor and delivery and gynecologic procedures, resulting in lower-than-expected complication rates.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance across four Ob-Gyn services (Vaginal Delivery, C-Section Delivery, Hysterectomy, Gynecological Procedures) in 16 states that make data available. The 2022 awards identify the top 10% of hospitals in each area of Obstetrics & Gynecology. 145 hospitals were recognized across the three awards, including 17 extremely high-performing facilities that achieved all three awards.

A few notable statistics about the top performing hospitals include:

From 2018-2020, if all hospitals in the 16 states included in this analysis, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals receiving the Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award , on average, 153,369 patients could have avoided complications .*

From 2018-2020, if all hospitals in the 16 states included in this analysis, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals receiving the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award , on average, 135,637 patients could have avoided complications .*

From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, have, on average, a 46.8% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award.*

"When choosing a doctor for Ob-Gyn care, patients should consider three factors: hospital quality, facility and care team experience with your condition/procedure, and compatibility," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "Identifying the national leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology makes it easier for consumers to consider hospital quality before choosing an Ob-Gyn specialist."

A recent survey on behalf of Healthgrades found that 74% of commercially insured patients seeking Ob-Gyn care have or planned to search online. 25% of those seeking an Ob-Gyn specialist were doing so because they were unsatisfied with their current healthcare professional, and 19% required more specialized Ob-Gyn care. 45% found it moderately to extremely difficult to find an Ob-Gyn specialist when needed.

"We know consumers have trouble finding Ob-Gyn care, and understanding the quality of the hospital where a doctor practices is an often overlooked element of that decision," said Burt Kann, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades. "We're pleased to recognize these National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology and hope they bring consumers one step closer to finding the right care for their needs."

With tools like hospital quality ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. View the full list of award recipients and find the hospital that's right for you. For more guidance, Healthgrades also co-authored an article with OutCare Health recommending five questions LGBTQ+ patients should ask their Ob-Gyn. Consumers can visit Healthgrades for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of All-Payer data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all payer data was made available. (See 2022 Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Rating Methodology for more details).

