Silicom Receives ~$3M Edge Product Order from Fast-Growing SASE Company

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has secured an initial ~$3 million order from a US-based provider of cloud-based SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions. This fast-growing client will use Silicom's Edge platforms with minor customizations to provide both wired and wireless connectivity to its end-customers.

While the customer requested immediate delivery of the full order, the actual delivery schedule will be extended over the next quarters due to global shortages in needed components.

"The fact that this cloud cybersecurity leader has chosen our Edge products confirms their value for multiple markets – well beyond SD-WAN alone, our first target market for this innovative technology," commented Liron Eizenman, Silicom's CEO.

"Our Edge products offer the exact functionality, features and cost that telcos, service providers, appliance vendors and cloud players need for their next-generation systems and applications: precise compute capabilities with the best cost/performance ratio, efficient networking, wired and/or wireless connectivity, optimized heat dissipation and power consumption, a minimal number of moving parts (or none altogether), easy installation, minimum maintenance, and more. This, coupled with our ability to deliver rapid customization, onboarding and ramp-up support, positions us ideally for SASE and the other markets that use Edge platforms, as demonstrated by the large and growing pipeline that we have built from a variety of significant Design Wins and opportunities."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "As such, we now see that the total addressable market for our Edge products is much larger than we initially planned, and expect them to contribute significantly to our future growth."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

