Smoker Friendly Acquires Tobacco Superstores

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigarette Store LLC (TCS) dba Smoker Friendly, has acquired Tobacco Superstores based out of Forrest City, AR. The 79 stores are spread across Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, and Kentucky and will be rebranded Smoker Friendly and introduce the SF cigarette and tobacco product lines to the TSS consumers. Smoker Friendly will operate these stores with the continued dedication to customer service, pricing, and product selection that Tobacco Superstore customers are accustomed to.

Joe Marelle, CEO & Owner of the Tobacco Superstores, said, "I could not be prouder of what has transpired over the past 11 years and where this has led. Tobacco Superstores consists of a great and proud group of people. Now, TSS can become part of something bigger. I truly believe in the Gallagher family and their vision. I have had the honor of knowing Terry for 11 years, but have developed a deeper appreciation of his entire operation through working with others like his brother Dan. This is a special transaction that will lead to great things."

Terry Gallagher Jr., CEO, stated "We've known Joe Marelle for many years, so when he reached out expressing a desire to exit the business, we jumped at the opportunity this transaction presented. We are very excited about the stores and their great team joining Smoker Friendly and expanding our corporate store footprint in these great southern states! This is our largest acquisition to date and I'm very proud of our team and the many hours expended to close this deal. We are actively pursuing additional acquisitions and continue to be bullish on growth opportunities."

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, this is the fifth acquisition Smoker Friendly has transacted in the last 2 years, bringing the store count to 260, operating in 12 states. TCS is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke 'N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.

