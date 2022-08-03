VCTI Achieves Dramatic Growth Fueled by U.S.'s Plans and Funding for Broadband Expansion

In 2022 Achieves 80% Revenue Growth, 100% Growth in Managed Service Contracts, and Landmark New Service Offerings

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it ended the first half of 2022 on a historic growth trajectory, achieving revenue growth of 80% and managed services' growth of 100% over the first half 2021, and an expanded customer base that now includes five of the fifteen largest broadband providers in the United States. The company also reported notable success with the introduction of new broadband investment service offerings.

"Our Broadband Investment Optimization Service is the clear market leader. It is the most comprehensive and trustworthy solution to accelerate speed to market and realization of ROI for investments in broadband services, "said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "Our unique offering comprehensively identifies and quantifies target markets, grant opportunities, and defines network plans that dramatically reduce the timeline from strategy to construction. Furthermore, our success rate converting Proof-of-Concept customers to long term relationships is excellent."

As part of this momentum in the first half of 2022, VCTI has achieved several significant milestones, including:

Exceptional Business Performance: VCTI reports revenue growth of 80% and managed service growth of 100% over the first half of 2021.

Groundbreaking New Service Offerings: VCTI introduced pioneering services that enable customers to achieve business objectives faster and more cost-effectively.

Broadband Grant Bid Acceleration Service helps broadband providers identify and partner with local, state, and federal governmental entities to expand high-speed broadband services to underserved and unserved communities, schools, and businesses, struggling to receive broadband investments and grants.

Broadband Infrastructure Investment Analytics for Private Equity Firms helps private investors identify the most lucrative telecommunications infrastructure investments.

Expanded Customer Base: VCTI has increased its customer base to include five of the fifteen largest broadband providers in the U.S., mid-size providers, and emerging new fiber to the home service providers and the investment banks and private equity firms funding them.

Grant Submissions: As part of its Broadband Investment Services, VCTI has analyzed twelve million homes and supported customer grant submissions of over $250M in the first six months of 2022.

VCTI is currently hiring to support its growth and expects to significantly expand its employee base in 2022. More details on careers at VCTI can be found at https://vcti.io/join-us/

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

