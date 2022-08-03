WOW! Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Wellbeing Initiative and Learning and Development Leadership

Workplace Wellness and Aspiring Leader awards from C2HR highlight WOW!'s dedication to fostering an excellent workplace environment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was honored with two awards from C2HR, a human resources association focused specifically on the technology, media and entertainment industry. WOW! received the Workplace Wellness Award for the successful implementation and impact of its wellbeing initiative and Christine Simmons, director of Learning and Development at WOW!, was named an Aspiring HR Leader.

WOW! was awarded C2HR's Workplace Wellness Award in recognition of the measurable impact the company's wellbeing program has on employees. By taking a holistic approach to employee wellness and providing a library of interactive and on-demand resources through the company's intranet, WOW! demonstrated significantly improved employee wellness scores as measured by Officevibe, increasing the overall average score by 48% from 2017 to 2022. WOW! also measured decreased stress levels over time and continues to evolve employee resources and measurement tools to best meet the needs of its employees.

Beyond WOW!'s comprehensive wellness initiative, Christine Simmons was recognized individually as an emerging HR professional whose fresh perspective, inventive ideas and strong leadership skills have positively impacted WOW!. Christine's contributions to WOW! showcase her passion for providing learning opportunities across all levels of the organization and include learning workshops, training academies, a leadership development program and diversity, equity and inclusion program enhancement.

"Every day at WOW! we work to create an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, respect and continuous opportunities for learning. Christine embodies all of these attributes," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer of WOW!. "We're honored to be recognized for the ways we support our employees through successful, holistic wellbeing initiatives that focus on all aspects of health and wellness."

As part of its ongoing focus on creating a great workplace, WOW! recently surveyed employees on their benefits package to understand how familiar employees are with its offerings and which provide the most value. The company continues to evolve its HR programs and employee wellness measurement tools to ensure employees are equipped to thrive.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

