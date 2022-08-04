FISCALNOTE CELEBRATES PUBLIC COMPANY DEBUT WITH OPENING BELL RINGING CEREMONY AT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Co-Founder, Chairman, & CEO Tim Hwang Joins FiscalNote's Senior Leaders, Company Employees, Board of Directors, & Customers to Open NYSE

Hwang Becomes one of the Youngest Asian American CEO/Co-Founders to lead a NYSE Publicly Listed Company

Company's Stock Began Trading on Monday, August 1 Under NYSE Ticker Symbol "NOTE"

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, celebrated its debut as a public company today when Chairman, CEO & Co-founder Tim Hwang joined senior leadership, company employees, members of its Board of Directors, and many of its customers and investors to ring the historic and iconic Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

Photo Credit: NYSE (PRNewswire)

FiscalNote commenced trading of its stock under the ticker symbol "NOTE" on Monday, August 1, 2022.

With its public markets entry, Hwang became one of the youngest Asian American CEOs/Co-founders on the New York Stock Exchange.

"It was truly an honor to ring the illustrious Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning with the other cofounders of FiscalNote - Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen - as well as over a hundred FiscalNoters and guests," said Hwang. "It is the fulfillment of a lifetime dream to become a public company, and to take FiscalNote to even greater heights from here. For us, the process of going public is just the beginning of a new journey, as we accelerate our efforts to help companies and organizations around the world turn insights into action and leverage the resources of the public markets to enter our next phase of growth. I am so grateful to those who brought us to this moment - our people, our customers, our investors, and partners. Together, I'm confident FiscalNote will become one of the most consequential companies of our time."

"The purpose of FiscalNote is to create a more transparent and informed global society," said Gerald Yao, Global Head of ESG, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder. "The ethos of FiscalNote has not changed since we started the company, and it continues to inspire and guide us today. Even before developing our strategy, we focused on creating cultural values and norms that would help us accomplish our purpose. Culture is still fundamental to the success of our company, and it's our people who make our culture. I'm grateful for everyone who has helped build FiscalNote's culture to where it is today."

"This represents a significant step forward for all our team members and customers as we look ahead to our next phase of growth and investment," said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are well-positioned to drive further investment in our products and services and to continue our aggressive acquisition strategy, enhancing our broad portfolio of solutions that enable us to support our customers' needs every day. Global corporations, governments, and associations face increasing challenges in managing a volatile political and economic environment, and FiscalNote is uniquely positioned to help them manage through these challenges."

"As a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to the government information marketplace, FiscalNote quickly transformed the industry and emerged as the category leader early in its history. Nine years later, the role that FiscalNote plays in an increasingly complex and volatile world is even more important and relevant today and has never been more essential. FiscalNote is a truly unique company, powered by a purpose-driven culture and a deep commitment to operational excellence to drive growth, value, and results for its global customers. But what makes FiscalNote truly special is Tim, an extraordinary visionary and trailblazer before his time who, at the age of 22, revolutionized the legaltech space with unyielding passion, deft agility, and inspiring determination to achieve his dream. Today, Tim's dream has become a remarkable reality, as his rings in America's newest publicly-traded company on NYSE," said Keith Nilsson, Managing Partner of Xplorer Capital and an early investor and board member for Fiscal Note since 2014.

A recorded, archived video of Hwang, Yao, Resnik, and other FiscalNoters ringing the Opening Bell at NYSE can be found here , and on NYSE's social media channels.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

