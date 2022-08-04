IMAGE Studios salon suites are blasting into New Jersey with their newest location!

/PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, a leader in the salon and spa studio space, has opened its latest location, surging into New Jersey! Washington Township has opened its doors, built by IMAGE Owner, Sean Knapp. IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen, commented, "Washington Township is an amazing example of how we create modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. The unprecedented growth at IMAGE has been amazing and we are ecstatic to be opening 5 locations this year in the great state of New Jersey."

IMAGE Studios® has begun their incredibly large rollout of locations across New Jersey. IMAGE Owner, Sean Knapp celebrated, "IMAGE Studios® is the best in coworking salon suites and continues to roll out next level locations with high end designs that are affordable for salon professionals. We are extremely proud and excited to be beginning IMAGE Studios® development in New Jersey and open in Washington Township."

There are currently 190 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon suites at affordable rates for salon professionals – this makes it possible for salon professionals to easily launch their new business and become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides this unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals under one roof, along with the guidance of mentors who are invested in the success of their business owners.

